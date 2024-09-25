The future of Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold has taken a dramatic turn for the better as far as the Merseysiders are concerned following a significant update from Fabrizio Romano, though one BBC pundit has revealed why he does expect him to leave for Real Madrid.

The talismanic Liverpool star falls out of contract at the end of the current season and has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid. Regarded as one of, if not the, best right-back in world football, the Spanish giants have very much set their sights on securing the player as their latest high-profile free transfer in 2025.

Indeed, with TEAMtalk sources revealing that Real Madrid are in what we’ve learned is ‘constant contact’ with his entourage over a possible move, the Reds do face a battle in persuading him to hang around and effectively not join a team regarded by many as the world’s biggest club.

Nonetheless, we can also confirm that Alexander-Arnold loves life at Anfield and could equally – and happily – see out his career with his hometown club having stated his ambitions of lifting a major trophy for the Reds as a future captain.

Now trusted transfer guru Romano, speaking on his Daily Briefing, has provided a significant update on the star’s future, and given the Reds the biggest hope yet that he will indeed sign an extension.

“The priority for Trent is Liverpool,” Romano began before adding: “Trent will keep discussing things with Liverpool about the project, about the idea they have and about what they want to do at the club for the next years.”

Having claimed an impressive 83 assists in 315 matches, surpassing 100 goal contributions when his own strikes are taken into account, since breaking into the team, Alexander-Arnold’s importance to Liverpool and the way they play cannot be overstated.

BBC pundit fears Alexander-Arnold will leave Liverpool for Real Madrid

While Givemesport on Tuesday revealed that Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes is ready to take talks to tie down Alexander-Arnold to the next level amid new interest from Bayern Munich, BBC Radio 5 Live pundit, Chris Sutton, has explained why he thinks the player is in fact destined to make the move to the Bernabeu.

“I think he will go to Real Madrid. There’s a reason why he’s running his contract down, and it’s unusual for a club of Liverpool’s size for him to be in the last nine months of his deal. For Alexander-Arnold, this shouldn’t be happening, but how many clubs are bigger than Real Madrid?”

Nonetheless, Alexander-Arnold himself has offered the Reds some hope of hanging around with his recent comments on his future.

“I have always said I want to captain the club. That is a goal of mine, whether that happens is out of my hands,” said Alexander-Arnold.

“I want to be a Liverpool player this season (as a minimum) is what I will say.”

On the determining factor around whether he could stay, Alexander-Arnold added: “The most important thing is always trophies. I want to win trophies.

“We were close to the title last season and we got a cup. The (quadruple) was on for a while I suppose.

“This season we are looking really good, it is still early days, but we need a lot of consistency. It will be difficult but we are looking to win as many trophies as we can.”

Rodrygo links re-emerge / Liverpool battle Arsenal for Bundesliga midfielder

If Liverpool were to lose Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid, reports on Tuesday revealed they could look to soften the blow by moving to pinch Brazilian attacker Rodrygo, amid claims Arne Slot had made him the club’s No 1 priority to replace Mo Salah – also out of contract next summer.

However, TEAMtalk can reveal that despite the interest in the 23-year-old being genuine, their chances of luring him to Anfield would be riddled with numerous hurdles.

Meanwhile, Liverpool will reportedly face new competition from Arsenal for exciting Bundesliga talent Hugo Larsson.

The 20-year-old central midfielder has impressed since leaving Malmo for Eintracht Frankfurt last summer, and is already off the mark with two goals this season.

Now both the Reds and the Gunners are being strongly linked with a move for his services, though it’s been revealed any move will not come cheap with a huge asking price on the head of the six-times capped Sweden international.

Alexander-Arnold could form part of dream Real Madrid line-up next season

Alexander-Arnold is not the only new defender Los Blancos are chasing next summer with Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies and Arsenal’s William Saliba another top target of theirs.

Canada international Davies is also available on a free next summer and is being even more strongly linked with that switch to the Bernabeu than Alexander-Arnold is.

And while Arsenal have Saliba contracted at Emirates Stadium until 2027 and would certainly resist anything Real through at them, the prospect of them adding the Frenchman to their defence, alongside Alexander-Arnold and Davies, is a scary prospect for the rest of European football.