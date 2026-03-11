Fabrizio Romano has revealed there are “very positive feelings” between Xabi Alonso and Liverpool, while TEAMtalk understand he is the ‘only option’ to replace Arne Slot despite playing down claims that an agreement with the Spaniard has already been reached.

The supporter clamour for Liverpool to appoint Alonso is only going to grow if Slot’s side continues in their current vein in the coming weeks, with the Premier League side’s latest loss coming against Galatasaray on Tuesday night.

With 13 losses in all competitions to their name this season, Slot has gradually lost fan support due to his uninspiring style of play and poor decisions, with his situation also not helped by the availability of Alonso following his exit from Real Madrid at the start of this year.

Alonso was initially Liverpool’s first-choice to replace beloved former boss Jurgen Klopp and Romano’s new update confirms there is no “agreement” between the former Real Madrid boss and FSG.

Providing an update on his YouTube channel, Romano said “At the moment there is nothing done, agreed or advanced between Xabi Alonso and Liverpool. I can guarantee that nothing has been decided.

“At the end of the season Liverpool will have an internal review involving players, managers and people at the club. There will be an internal conversation to review the season.

“But at the moment nothing is decided and nothing is agreed with Xabi Alonso. There is appreciation of course, because he is a former Liverpool player and a top coach, so the feelings between Xabi Alonso and Liverpool are very positive. But nothing has been agreed as of today.”

The ‘only option’ to replace Slot

Romano’s comments were in response to Spanish reports claiming there is a ‘verbal agreement’ over a three-year deal between Alonso and Liverpool.

And we revealed on Tuesday that there is no such agreement between the two parties, while an immediate change is not anticipated. The club also plans to conduct an internal review at the end of this campaign and decide whether to appoint a new manager.

At the moment, though, we understand that Alonso is considered the peak and only option to replace Slot if FSG does ultimately opt to go in a different direction.

Last week, pundit and former Aston Villa forward Gabby Agbonlahor encouraged Liverpool to act swiftly and sack “soulless” Slot.

“Yeah, I’m in,” Agbonlahor responded when asked whether Liverpool should part ways with Slot.

“Because why talk about what the rest of the league’s doing, when you’ve got problems to sort out in your own team, he should be focused on getting Liverpool playing football. And it’s always: ‘Oh, we were unlucky, we’ve done this, done that’.”

He added: “I’m sorry, he’s just not got the fibre. He’s not got the soul, the family spirit that you need with Liverpool.

“I know it’s a big act to follow in Jurgen Klopp, I totally understand that, but he’s just not grasped the spirit of Liverpool Football Club.”

