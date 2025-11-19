Fabrizio Romano reveals Ibrahima Konate powerplay as Liverpool bombshell dropped in Spain – Real Madrid will be delighted

A Spanish report has revealed that Liverpool could sell Ibrahima Konate in the January transfer window amid interest from Real Madrid, as transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has brought the latest on the situation of the French defender.

With Konate out of contract at Liverpool at the end of the season, Real Madrid are keen on securing his services on a free transfer next summer. Marca, the number one source for Real Madrid transfer stories, has reported that Konate is Los Blancos’ number one centre-back target.

Liverpool are said to have made a ‘final’ contract offer to Konate, who, though, has publicly denied that the defending Premier League champions have offered him a new deal ‘recently’.

Konate’s form has been patchy so far this season, but when fit and available, the France international centre-back is one of the first names on the Liverpool teamsheet.

It is hard to envisage Liverpool selling Konate in the middle of the season, even if he decides not to sign a new deal, but Mundo Deportivo has reported exactly that, which will be music to the ears of Real Madrid.

The Spanish publication has reported about Konate that ‘there’s talk that if he doesn’t accept in the coming weeks, he could be sold in the upcoming winter transfer window, with the aim of generating some revenue for Anfield’.

Mundo Deportivo’s claim about the defender comes just days after an ITK in England reported that Liverpool have given an ‘ultimatum’ to Konate and could sell him in January and sign Marc Guehi as his replacement.

Like Konate, Guehi will become a free agent next summer, with Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner having already said that the defender will not sign a new contract.

However, like with Liverpool and Konate, Palace are unlikely to be willing to sell Guehi in the middle of the season.

The ball is in Ibrahima Konate’s court

While Real Madrid will be encouraged to hear that Liverpool could sell Konate, perhaps the Santiago Bernabeu faithful should not get overly excited.

As mentioned above, Liverpool are unlikely to be receptive to any offer for the defender, who, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, has yet to make a final decision on his future.

According to Romano, Konate has full control over his future now, as Liverpool are still waiting for a response to their contract offer.

Romano said on his YouTube channel about Konate: “There is negotiation still ongoing between Liverpool and Ibrahima Konate.

“Konate, as I told you in the last few months, has to decide what he wants to do.

“He has several opportunities around Europe, Real Madrid for sure, and not only, but Konate now has to decide because there is a negotiation going on with Liverpool.

“Liverpool made their proposal to Konate, and now it’s Konate who has to decide, okay, I want to stay and sign this new contract or no, I want to leave and try a new chapter.

“So, Liverpool are waiting for an answer from Ibou Konate.

“There is a conversation, there is a negotiation. Liverpool made their move in this case.

“So, now it depends on Ibou Konate, on what Ibou Konate wants to do.

“This can be financial, this can be personal, if he wants to try a new chapter or not.

“So, there are several factors to consider, but Liverpool made their move.

“Now, it is up to Ibou Konate to decide what can be the next step of his career.”

