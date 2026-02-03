Romano claims Jacquet transfer fee is HIGHER than what’s being reported after Liverpool announcement

Liverpool have officially confirmed the signing of French defender Jeremy Jacquet, though transfer guru Fabrizio Romano believes the true transfer fee is higher than what’s being reported by the masses.

Liverpool beat Chelsea to the signature of Jacquet in the window’s final stages, and according to Sky Germany, fended off a late hijacked attempt from Manchester United too.

Jacquet penned a five-year contract with the Reds that runs until 2031. There is an option to cover a sixth season.

Liverpool announced Jacquet had signed late on deadline day, with a club statement reading: “Liverpool have reached an agreement for the transfer of Jeremy Jacquet from Stade Rennais, with the defender set to join the club ahead of the 2026-27 season, subject to a work permit and international clearance.”

As mentioned, Jacquet will remain with Rennes for the remainder of the current campaign before linking up with his new teammates on Merseyside in the summer.

But while all of the above is set in stone, there is a difference of opinion on the fee and structure of payments Liverpool committed to.

The vast bulk of sources and outlets including reputable ones like the BBC and Athletic have all stated Jacquet cost Liverpool £55m plus £5m in add-ons. In Euros, the total package of £60m equates to €69.5m.

But according to Fabrizio Romano when posting on X, the real total fee is slightly higher, and the portion of the overall cost that’s made up of add-ons is slightly higher too.

If true, it means Liverpool are paying more overall if all add-ons are achieved, but less in terms of guaranteed payments.

Romano wrote: “Jeremy Jacquet joins Liverpool on €60m plus €12m add-ons deal from Rennes, contract until June 2031 plus option.

“#LFC completed move yesterday and the French defender will join in the summer.”

Romano is claiming the total cost of the move is €72m / £62.1m and not €69.5m / £60m like almost all other publications.

In terms of the guaranteed payments and add-ons splits, Romano’s numbers are £51.8m (guaranteed payment) and £10.35m (add-ons). Reporters elsewhere state the split is £55m in guaranteed payments and £5m in add-ons.

Whether Romano is on the money or whether this is a rare misstep from the uber-reliable reporter remains to be seen.

