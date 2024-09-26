Fabrizio Romano has given Liverpool fans strong reason to believe Trent Alexander-Arnold is ready to sign a new deal at Anfield with a major update on the player’s thinking and with claims that could finally put talk of a move to Real Madrid to bed.

The talismanic star is about to enter the final nine months of his contract at Anfield, leading to fears that he could be lured away. The Liverpool man – regarded by many as the best right-back in world football – is being strongly chased by Real Madrid, who are keen to lure him to the Bernabeu on a free transfer next summer.

However, while Real are eligible to tie the player down to a pre-contract agreement from January 1, trusted transfer guru Romano is adamant that the 25-year-old still very much sees his future at Anfield.

In a major update on Alexander-Arnold, Romano has revealed why a new deal is indeed on the cards.

“Trent Alexander-Arnold, since March we have mentioned the interest of Real Madrid,” Romano began on his YouTube page,

“Trent Alexander-Arnold for sure is a player they really like, but we can’t mention any negotiation or discussions.

“Trent’s priority is Liverpool and he says he wants to win trophies. He keeps mentioning being very happy with Arne Slot and his contract negotiations being silent and not in the media, that was the message from Trent.

“What does this mean? It means Trent will have negotiations and will keep discussing with Liverpool their project, the idea they have, and what they want at the club in the next years. It will also be about money, but the main focus is the project. The priority will be for Liverpool, Liverpool will have the chance to extend the contract of Trent.”

Alexander-Arnold: What has he said and when will Liverpool talks open?

TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Fraser Gillan recently revealed that Los Blancos were in what has been described as ‘constant contact’ with his entourage over his signature, meaning the European champions do pose a very real and serious threat that he could be lured away.

However, Romano’s latest comments certainly offer hope of a prolonged stay, though it is our understanding that any new deal will likely see the Reds offer the player a contract worth the second biggest – behind the current £350,000 a week paid to Mo Salah – in the Merseysiders’ history.

With his business affairs handled by his father, Michael Arnold – himself a Liverpool supporter from birth and the man seen as the player’s biggest influence – we understand that talks over that new deal are set to accelerate over the next few days. Understandably, Liverpool hope to tie up an agreement as soon as possible.

Alexander-Arnold himself has dropped a few indications he is happy to hang around without fully committing to an all-out promise he will stay, though his recent comments do offer hope.

“I have always said I want to captain the club. That is a goal of mine, whether that happens is out of my hands,” Alexander-Arnold told the media following the weekend win over Bournemouth.

“I want to be a Liverpool player this season (as a minimum) is what I will say.”

Asked about the factors that could persuade him to stay, he added: “The most important thing is always trophies. I want to win trophies.

“We were close to the title last season and we got a cup. The (quadruple) was on for a while I suppose.

“This season we are looking really good, it is still early days, but we need a lot of consistency. It will be difficult but we are looking to win as many trophies as we can.”

Slot ‘determined’ to sign Marc Guehi with new Zubimendi claims emerging

Elsewhere, Reds boss Arne Slot is now described as ‘determined’ to bring Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi to Anfield in 2025 after being convinced of his merits by both Richard Hughes and Michael Edwards.

The England defender was the subject of a failed £75m offer from Newcastle over the summer, though why he could push for the move to Anfield and how much a deal would likely cost has now come to light.

Meanwhile, it’s been claimed that Martin Zubimendi will now be kicking himself over his decision to reject a move to Anfield over the summer given the contrasting fortunes between the Reds and his current side, Real Sociedad, and amid our understanding that Slot and Co are now focused on signing one of his former Feyenoord stars instead.

Alexander-Arnold boasts incredible Liverpool stats

Trent Alexander-Arnold, stats for Liverpool

A glance at Alexander-Arnold’s stats show you exactly why he has come to be known as the best right-back in world football and why he is poised to agree to one of the most lucrative deals in the club’s history.

With over 100 goal contributions to his name from 316 appearances – an incredible record for a so-called full-back – his importance to the Reds cannot be overstated enough.

It’s also why convincing him to stay will rightly be heralded as a massive coup and a reason for Reds supporters to celebrate.