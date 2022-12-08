Fabrizio Romano has detailed which world-class player Jurgen Klopp is desperate to sign for Liverpool, while also revealing whether the manager will leave Anfield for the Germany job.

Germany endured a poor World Cup campaign, winning just one of three games and ultimately finishing third in Group E, behind Japan and Spain. Their failure to reach the knockout stage put manager Hansi Flick under pressure.

And the former Bayern Munich boss even hinted he could depart the role, telling reporters: “We’ll work that [my future] out quickly, it’s difficult to answer now right after the game when we’re eliminated. We’ll see about that soon.”

Several top managers were soon tipped to replace Flick in the national team hot seat, including Liverpool’s Klopp.

Luckily for Reds supporters, Klopp’s agent Marc Kosicke poured cold water on the rumours on Friday. He said: “It’s a media issue. Jurgen has a contract with Liverpool until 2026 and he intends to fulfil it.”

Romano has now given his information on Klopp’s future. He believes the 55-year-old was never keen on replacing Flick in Germany and instead looks set to remain as Liverpool manager for the long run.

While discussing Klopp, Romano provided an interesting nugget of information on potential Liverpool signings. He claims Klopp is ‘insisting’ the club lands an England star in summer 2023.

“Jurgen Klopp was never keen on being appointed as new Germany manager,” Romano wrote on Twitter. “He’s 100 per cent focused on Liverpool now, already discussing new signings with the board and insisting for [Jude] Bellingham.

“Klopp and Liverpool board will also decide together on player contract situations.”

Jurgen Klopp settles on prime target

It looks like Klopp has settled on Borussia Dortmund’s Bellingham as the ideal man to fix the Liverpool midfield. New signings in that position are definitely needed given the recent injury problems, plus the ages of Jordan Henderson and Thiago.

In more good news for Liverpool fans, the Merseyside giants appear to be leading the race for Bellingham’s services.

As per Sky Germany reporter Christian Falk, Liverpool are the frontrunners to capture the England ace. Their talks with Dortmund are more advanced than Real Madrid’s, who are the main rivals in the transfer pursuit.

Plus, Bellingham’s family would rather he moved to Liverpool than Real. Presumably this is because he would become one of the biggest names at Liverpool straight away. Whereas Real already have top midfielders like Federico Valverde, Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga.

Bellingham definitely won’t come cheap. Dortmund have valued him at £87m in the past and this price tag could rise amid his top performances at the World Cup.

But Liverpool often complete one big-money transfer per year. And given their recent midfield issues, they are highly likely to meet Dortmund’s demands so they can land Bellingham.

Liverpool have been heavily linked with Bellingham in recent months. But the news that Klopp is pushing for the club to sign him will be celebrated by fans.

It shows Klopp only wants the best in his midfield so he can take his side to the next level. Bringing Bellingham to Anfield would be a massive help as Liverpool aim to catch back up with Manchester City over the next few years.

