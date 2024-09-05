Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has provided the latest on the contract saga engulfing Liverpool and Mohamed Salah, with the reporter making one guarantee while also dispelling a recent misconception.

Salah is one of three Liverpool superstars to have entered the final year of their respective contracts. The others are Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk.

Losing just one never mind two or even all three of the Reds greats would be a bitter pill to swallow for Liverpool. Allowing such highly saleable assets to depart without collecting a transfer fee would be doubly disturbing for the Reds.

Sticking solely to Salah, the Egyptian’s future was thrust into the spotlight in the aftermath of Liverpool’s bruising 3-0 victory over Manchester United last Sunday.

When speaking to Sky Sports post-match, Salah appeared to let slip his time at Anfield will conclude at season’s end. The winger also confirmed that discussions over an extension have not yet taken place.

Salah said: “I had a good summer, I had a long time to sit with myself and think positive because as you know this is my last year in the club.”

He added: “It’s not up to me. Nobody talked to me from the club but we will see.”

But while some within the media took that to categorically mean Salah is leaving Liverpool, there is a belief his comments have been slightly taken out of context.

Indeed, Salah’s “last season” claim simply referred to the obvious – this is the last season he’s contracted to. At no point did Salah say he wants to or will leave Liverpool.

Senior Sky Sports reporter, Melissa Reddy, subsequently stated Salah is keen to re-sign with the Reds.

The Liverpool Echo later delivered their understanding of the situation when outlining three key reasons why Salah wants to stay.

Now, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has provided an update of his own via his YouTube channel.

Romano’s guarantee; Salah exit comments clarified

Firstly the trusted reporter repeatedly confirmed that talks between Liverpool officials and Salah’s camp will take place in the very near future.

Furthermore, Romano dispelled the misconception that Salah leaving Liverpool is a sure thing on the back of his comments on Sunday being misinterpreted.

Romano stated: “That interview saying his intention was still very clear, so saying ‘probably could be my last year at Liverpool’.

“The contract is expiring, but I told you that remember, it doesn’t mean that Mo Salah is 100 percent leaving Liverpool.

“[He’s] waiting to have a conversation with the club and this remains the point.

“I can confirm once again that Liverpool and Mo Salah will talk in the next days, weeks, months, So I can’t predict now how long will be the conversation, but there will be conversations to discuss the contract situation of Mo Salah.

“So it’s not over yet at this point between Salah and Liverpool. It’s a possibility for Mo to go as a free agent in the summer, but it’s not guaranteed at all because Liverpool want to talk to Salah and Salah wants to talk to Liverpool.

“Salah is very keen on discussing with Liverpool about the new project, is very happy with Arne Slot, the new directors and the new management. So the discussion will take place.

“Let’s see financially and in terms of the project, in terms of the length of the contract… there are many things to discuss.

“We will see how these conversations go, but for sure there will be a conversation.”

Liverpool ‘expect’ Salah agreement before January – report

A fresh update from Football Insider provided their take on the Salah contract saga on Thursday night.

FI claimed Liverpool ‘expect’ to agree a new deal with Salah long before the January window opens.

Salah would be free to sign a pre-contract agreement with overseas clubs from January 1 if a new deal hasn’t been ironed out by then.

Salah gives Liverpool no reason not to extend

Salah is 32 years of age and big-money extensions for ageing superstars must be carefully considered by all clubs.

However, despite his advancing age, there is nothing to suggest Salah is on the decline.

The Athletic’s James Pearce revealed back in mid-July that Salah had shot straight to the top of the leaderboard during Liverpool’s six-minute race test upon returning to pre-season training. Put simply, Salah covered more ground in that timeframe than any other player.

Furthermore, Salah has begun the new season in spectacular fashion, racking up six goals and assists combined in just three matches. Only Erling Haaland – who’s bagged two hattricks – has more goals and assists combined (seven).

Salah is also joint-top of the big chances created category after three games alongside Cole Palmer and Bryan Mbeumo with four each.

The biggest concern Liverpool will harbour is when and how steep will Salah’s decline be when he does begin to slow down.

But for the time being at least, Salah has shown zero indication that he’ll be anything less than a world class winger and Liverpool’s most dangerous player for the foreseeable future.

