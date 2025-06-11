Liverpool have forged a verbal agreement to sign Florian Wirtz and transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has named the Reds figure who deserves tremendous credit for convincing the German.

Liverpool finally struck gold on Tuesday when verbally agreeing a record-breaking €150m / £126.4m deal to sign Florian Wirtz. That is according to Fabrizio Romano whose reporting was subsequently backed up by Sky Germany.

With personal terms sealed a fortnight ago, Liverpool will now proceed to the formal steps of the move, such as scheduling a medical and flying Wirtz to England to sign the contract.

The Reds can accelerate those steps when they wish, though with the summer window temporarily closed until June 16, they cannot officially unveil and register the attacker until Monday.

In any case, what is clear is Liverpool have secured the signature of one of world football’s finest players in a monumental coup for the club.

It is the latest in a series of incredible high points for Liverpool over a 12-month stretch that could have gone straight south.

Liverpool convinced club legends Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah to reject the Saudi riches and sign two-year extensions. They also lifted their second Premier League title and record-equalling 20th top flight English title.

Yet when Arne Slot was chosen to replace the iconic Jurgen Klopp one year ago, Liverpool fans could have been forgiven for fearing the future.

Any such concerns have quickly proven misplaced, with Slot showing he’s a more than worthy replacement for Liverpool’s greatest manager in a generation.

And according to Romano, it is Slot who has once again worked wonders when proving the difference-maker in Liverpool’s move for Wirtz.

“Arne was absolutely crucial from what I understand,” declared Romano on his Here We Go Podcast. “Because Slot was always involved in the discussions, of course not club-to-club, but when Florian Wirtz had to make his decision in May, at that point he always wanted to talk to managers to understand the plans they had in mind.

“And also his family. The family of Wirtz has been really present in these conversations and in all these conversations Arne Slot made the difference with his approach.

“Now at Liverpool they know him quite well, always very calm, very convinced, very clear on every single point.

“Players love Arne Slot, not just at Liverpool even at Feyenoord. Having had the chance to speak to some of the players, all of them love Arne Slot and his approach.

“So imagine when he’s presenting a project, a vision, tactical point of view and technical point of view, what they want to do in the future, the ambition to win more titles and presenting a project already with a Premier League title in his first season with a new coach after a legend like Jurgen Klopp.

“It’s really convincing what Arne Slot is doing in terms of pitch, but also presenting the project when it’s about meeting players and this is also why Wirtz said yes.

“The coach was a big part of this process.”

Latest Liverpool news – Next signing AFTER Wirtz / Double exit and more…

🔴 Brilliant Liverpool signing AFTER Wirtz thunders closer with connected deal agreed

🔴 Florian Wirtz transfer sparks TWO Liverpool exits with £59.3m sale ON

🔴 The five Liverpool targets most heavily linked with Anfield transfers after Jeremie Frimpong