Two of the most respected reporters are aligned in what they believe will happen with Marc Guehi amid new claims Liverpool could land the Crystal Palace defender in January.

Guehi came within hours of becoming a Liverpool player last summer, only to see Palace pull the plug on deadline day. Agreements on personal terms and between the clubs had been sealed, and Guehi had even passed a medical. But once Palace failed to sign an adequate replacement, Oliver Glasner put the squeeze on the board and the Eagles took Guehi off the table.

Since then, Liverpool have remained in contact with the player and still intend to complete a deal at some stage in 2026.

From further afield, gigantic clubs in Italy, Germany and Spain have held exploratory talks with the centre-back’s camp. And as overseas sides, they’re free to forge a pre-contract agreement come January 1.

The fear of missing out for a second time has prompted speculation Liverpool could bite the bullet and bid for Guehi once again next month, rather than wait until he’s a free agent at season’s end.

Indeed, Sky Sports were the latest to float that idea, stating Liverpool’s plans to sign a centre-back could be ‘accelerated’ and brought forward from next summer to next month.

But according to two of the most respected journalists in the industry, the overwhelming expectation is Guehi will NOT be on the move in January.

As such, Liverpool will have to run the gauntlet and wait for the summer before getting anything in writing with the defender. Of course, that leaves the Reds facing an anxious six-month wait during which foreign clubs could turn the player’s head and get a pre-contract agreement signed.

“As of today, there is still nothing advanced with any club for January,” insisted Fabrizio Romano on his YouTube channel.

“The feeling of those close to Marc Guehi is that the most likely outcome of this story is a move in the summer on a free transfer.

“There is Liverpool in the race, there is Bayern Munich in the race, more English clubs calling like Man City, also Barcelona and Real Madrid made some calls to understand the situation at the end of October, beginning of November.”

Romano concluded: “Liverpool remain in the race for Guehi and there are many clubs interested, but at the moment the most likely outcome is a summer move.”

The Times’ Paul Joyce – arguably the most respected source on all things Liverpool – was singing from the same hymn sheet.

“The England and Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi, whose contract expires at the end of the season, is unlikely to move next month,” wrote Joyce.

“Liverpool would hope to sign him on a free transfer in the summer, after having a £35million move for him collapse on deadline day in September when Palace said the centre back was no longer for sale.”

