Fabrizio Romano, Paul Joyce reveal all on Liverpool signing Bradley Barcola

Liverpool are looking to sign Bradley Barcola this summer

Two of the most respected journalists in the industry have revealed the latest they’re hearing about Liverpool and their attempts to sign Bradley Barcola.

Liverpool are determined to sign Bradley Barcola this summer, who in their minds, represents the worthiest replacement for Mohamed Salah.

Barcola might wind up playing on the left if he does arrive at Anfield, but in terms of calibre of player, Liverpool see no one better.

PSG are open to selling after Barcola made it crystal clear he won’t pen fresh terms in the French capital. The caveat is that they value the 23-year-old at an eye-watering €170m / £145m.

Regarding personal terms, no agreement is in place as of this article’s publication, though all reputable sources reporting on this matter are stressing Liverpool won’t face any issues on the player side of this deal.

And on Wednesday evening, both Fabrizio Romano and Paul Joyce relayed the latest they’re hearing on this blockbuster move.

“Agreement done on personal terms? Not yet, it will get done, for sure, because it’s not a problem.,” declared Romano on his YouTube channel.

“Barcola wants to go to Liverpool, but we have to go step by step, and they are still discussing, but it won’t be a problem.”

Romano then dropped another “for sure” claim when confirming Liverpool will soon send an official bid to PSG, but it won’t be today (Wednesday). That came after he insisted club-to-club talks have already opened.

On PSG’s €170m / £145m asking price, the transfer guru insisted that if the two clubs do strike an agreement, it won’t be for a fee that high.

In other words, Liverpool aren’t willing to stretch that far, and PSG may well be willing to do business at a lower price point.

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Paul Joyce on Bradley Barcola to Liverpool

The Times’ Paul Joyce – arguably the most respected source on all things Liverpool – then gave his take.

In an article co-authored with fellow reporter Ian Whittell, he wrote: ‘Liverpool are making contact with Paris Saint-Germain as they look to strike a compromise and agree a £100million deal for the forward Bradley Barcola.

‘The Champions League winners have publicly placed a valuation of about £145million on the 23-year-old, a figure the Premier League club have no intention of paying, despite their long-standing admiration of him.

‘But indications are that Barcola, who is seen as a replacement for Mohamed Salah, would be open to a move to Anfield and Liverpool hope to strike a deal for a base figure of about £100million, with the potential for add-ons.

‘That was the kind of deal Liverpool constructed last summer for Florian Wirtz, who moved from Bayer Leverkusen for approximately £100million, with £16million in bonuses to come.’

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The Athletic’s James Pearce is another to have reported Liverpool have no intention of paying the full €170m / £145m asking price for Barcola.

Clearly, if this is a deal that’s going to be made, it’s going to require PSG compromising on their sky high valuation.

DaveOCKop recently claimed Liverpool’s first bid could contain as much as €40m in add-ons in order to greatly bump up the overall value of the deal.

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