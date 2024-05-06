European transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has dismissed rumours of a pending deal between Liverpool and Barcelona for playmaker Pedri.

Barcelona have been urged to get rid of the Spanish international midfielder but Romano says that this particular move is a non-starter without substance.

Liverpool’s lack of a leader in the middle of the park has been isolated as one the reasons their title charge imploded and Reds boss-elect Arne Slot is believed to be keen on bringing established players in to fill key roles.

Thiago Alcantara is among the players rumoured to be heading for the Anfield exit, prompting speculation that Liverpool might be set to swoop for his compatriot Pedri.

Liverpool’s plans for next season are taking shape as Richard Hughes has been installed as the club’s new sporting director, and Michael Edwards has returned to FSG, two years on from his Anfield exit.

Reports from Spain have suggested that 21-year-old Pedri is no longer on the list of Barcelona players that are definitely not for sale.

Fabrizio Romano pours cold water on Pedri to Anfield links

Romano has issued an unequivocal dismissal of the Pedri to Liverpool connection.

He insists that Pedri remains at the very heart of Barcelona plans and further that he is happy to be at the Nou Camp.

“Despite what has been reported elsewhere, I can guarantee that there is nothing between Pedri and Liverpool, or between Liverpool and Barcelona for Pedri – the situation is completely quiet,” Romano claims in his CaughtOffside column.

“Pedri is really happy and always super committed to Barcelona, and he’s a crucial part of the project at the Nou Camp.

“Of course, contract talks will have to take place in the next weeks and months – this will be one of the priorities for Barca after an agreement was reached for Pau Cubarsi (it’s just about the final details now); Pedri is another player who will speak to Barca about a new contract, talks will take place, but when PSG were interested in the past Pedri never wanted to entertain any talks because his full focus remains on Barcelona.

“So, a new contract will be a topic really soon between Pedri and Barca, and it’s also important to say that Liverpool have different priorities – a new centre-back, and a new player in the offensive positions, so these are the areas to watch, more than a big signing in midfield.

Arne Slot era to begin with squad shake up

The beginning of an uncertain new era at Liverpool will likely be accompanied by numerous personnel changes.

Notable current Liverpool stars have dropped hints that their days at Anfield are numbered.

Credible sources suggest that Slot might raid the Eredivisie for reinforcements.

While Pedri is set for contract talks with Barcelona, those would need to go extraordinarily badly to give Liverpool a sniff at signing the Spanish star.