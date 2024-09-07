Fabrizio Romano reacts amid claims Liverpool will sell big-name star with £29m replacement lined up

Fabrizio Romano has had his say on when Giorgi Mamardashvili could replace Alisson Becker at Liverpool

Claims that Liverpool will offload star goalkeeper Alisson Becker to Saudi Arabia in 2025 should not be feared at this moment in time, despite the Reds already completing the signing of his long-term replacement in Giorgi Mamardashvili, Fabrizio Romano has explained.

The Merseysiders are these days well-versed for their shrewd transfer planning and signings, and more often than not – especially with any deal that Michael Edwards has been involved in – sign players who prove their worth while at Liverpool. Of course, like at any club, there are some who don’t quite fulfil their potential, but more often than not, Edwards, who returned to the club this summer as CEO of football after a two-year absence and following a decade-long service as sporting director before that, has got it right.

That evidence of their long-term strategy and planning was evident this summer in particular when Liverpool agreed a big-money deal with Valencia for towering Georgian goalkeeper Mamardashvili.

After impressing at Euro 2024 and having underlined his status as one of the best around, demand for the 6ft 6in star was high. However, it was Liverpool who triggered his signing, striking an inital £25m (€29.6m / $32.8m) with another £4m in add-ons and taking the overall package to some £29m (€34.3m / $38m).

The real ace up the sleeve for Liverpool, though, is that the move to bring Mamardashvili to Anfield will be delayed by a year, with Valencia allowed to retain the player’s services on loan for the duration of the 2024/25 season.

That move was seen as a no-brainer for Liverpool, who already boast one of, if not the, best goalkeepers in the world in Alisson Becker.

Liverpool transfers: Romano reacts to claims Slot could sell Alisson

Having arrived from Roma in summer 2018 for a sizeable fee of £56m (€66.3m / $73.5m) Alisson remains the second most expensive goalkeeper ever in the history of football.

But unlike the man who tops the list – the Chelsea signing of Kepa Arrizabalaga – it is fair to say Liverpool have had their money’s worth out of Alisson over the years.

To underline that quality, he is yet to concede a goal in 270 minutes of football this season, with the Reds defence yet to be breached in their three games so far, which have yielded two 2-0 wins and that famous 3-0 victory at Old Trafford.

The 70-times capped Brazil goalkeeper has now made 266 appearances for the Reds, famously scoring once in a 2-1 victory at West Brom in 2021. Ironically, that is one more goal than Joe Gomez has managed in his 224 games!

Jokes aside, Liverpool moved for Mamardashvili to not just protect their own interests there for a number of years but also amid strong interest from Saudi Arabia in Alisson.

Indeed, TEAMtalk exclusively broke the news that the Brazilian was the subject of a huge approach from Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr this summer.

And while that interest was ultimately staved off, it’s since been claimed that Liverpool have alreasdy agreed to offload him next summer to make room for Mamardashvili.

Reacting to those rumours, though, transfer expert Romano insists it is too soon to make such a judgement.

“On the rumours for Alisson, it’s the same as Kovacic, nothing at all,” Romano said on the Daily Briefing.

“Mentioning a target today for a club in July 2025 is a guess job, and I’m not into it guys.

“The Saudis have appreciated Alisson for a long time but that’s it. Predicting his future means inventing stuff.”

What are the Liverpool long-term plans for goalkeeper department?

Regardless of what happens, Liverpool and boss Arne Slot know their goalkeeping department is in great hands for years to come.

Alisson remains contracted to Anfield until summer 2027, meaning the Reds could comfortably keep him on board for another couple of seasons yet.

Having kept an incredible 89 clean sheets from just 204 Premier League appearances, Alisson’s record will take some matching. It’s also why Liverpool are extremely happy to continue as they are for the time being at least.

To that end, they are in no hurry to move their No 1 on and will, largely let him decide when the time is right to seek a fresh challenge.

But what would that mean for Mamardashvili?

For the immediate future, that see him continuing with Valencia.

Liverpool’s initial plan had been to sign the Georgian and loan him to Bournemouth for the season, only for the idea to hit a roadblock owing to Premier League rules that prevented such a move taking place.

The Cherries instead, ironically, loaned Kepa for the season from Chelsea and the Spaniard will fulfil the role as their No 1 for the 2024/25 campaign.

Should Alisson decide to stay at Anfield, it is not beyond the realms of impossibility that Mamardashvili moves to the Vitality Stadium next summer.

The Georgian had already agreed to such a move, with all parties in agreement that a year’s taster of the Premier League before moving to Anfield would benefit his career.

Such a move could well be delayed for a year, though the future of Alisson will also be the main factor in such a decision.