The father of Liverpool forward Luis Diaz has indicated his son’s true ambition in football is to play for Real Madrid having dropped a “we don’t give up hope” claim – with the prospect of the Colombian leaving Anfield any time soon drawing a rapid reaction from Fabrizio Romano.

The 27-year-old attacker moved to Anfield in January 2022 for an initial €45m (£37.5m) with €15m (£12.5m) add-ons, placing him just outside the top five of the club’s most costly signings of all time. And while Diaz started life at Liverpool brilliantly, a hugely-difficult last 18 months has seen his time on Merseyside present the player with a number of extremely difficult and testing challenges.

First up, in October 2022, the former FC Porto man was forced off with a serious knee injury in a match against Arsenal at Emirates Stadium, causing him to missa chunky 188 days and 31 matches as he struggled to return to fitness.

But just as he looked to put that behind him, the player suffered an unthinkable trauma when his mother and father were both kidnapped by armed men in their hometown of Barrancas.

And while his mother was released 24 hours later, his father was not safely returned home until November 9, causing the forward an immeasurable amount of stress and anxiety over his safety.

Now free from personal and injury troubles, Diaz has managed to score 11 times in 39 appearances this season, playing a part in another five goals with assists for his teammates.

However, speculation of late has suggested Diaz’s time at Anfield could come to an end this summer with the Reds winger viewed as a potential replacement for the departing Kylian Mbappe at PSG.

Luis Diaz father drops massive Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid claims

There are also rumours of a potential move to Spain with Barcelona and Real Madrid long-time admirers of the 47-times capped international, having tracked him from his days in the Primeira Liga with Porto.

Barcelona’s financial issues instantly rules them out of the equation anyway – the reigning LaLiga champions are also well blessed for wingers anyway – but speculation of both Real Madrid, and now Atletico Madrid too has intensified off the back of some rather alarming comments made by his father, Mane Diaz.

Citing Colombian greats James Rodriguez and Radamel Falcao – both of whom played in the Spanish capital – Mane Diaz has suggested it has always been his and his son’s dream to seal a move to either of the LaLiga giants.

Diaz’s contract at Anfield expires in summer 2027 and his father, speaking to SER Deportivos before Colombia played Romania in a friendly at Atletico’s Metropolitano on Tuesday evening, stated: “When he left Porto I was not aware that there was anything positive with Madrid clubs. I heard things, but I never knew if there was anything else.

“With Liverpool everything was more precise. The directive was more precise for Luis to arrive there.

“It was hoped that he could come here. [Radamel] Falcao had already been there, James [Rodriguez] too. In the end it didn’t happen, but don’t give up hope yet. He is playing and the clubs are active.”

Fabrizio Romano shuts down Liverpool star’s exit rumours

However, the severity of those comments have been quickly shut down by transfer guru Romano, who is adamant that the 27-year-old remains happy and settled on Merseyside and that fears the winger could be lured to Spain any time soon should be dealt with a pinch of salt.

Speaking to Caught Offside in his daily briefing, Romano said: “Some fans may have raised an eyebrow after comments from Luis Diaz’s father hinting that he and his son would like to see him play for a top Spanish club.

“But I’d not look at Luis’s father words like something negative.

“He was just replying to questions about Spanish clubs wanting his son in the past, and he was keeping options open for the future, it’s something normal.”

Providing the lowdown on Diaz’s current state of mind at Anfield, the Italian journalist concluded: “Diaz is happy at Liverpool, super committed and he’s showing that in every single game. I don’t see any big chaos into those words, honestly.”

During his time so far at Anfield, the South American has a total of 33 goal contributions (22 goals, 11 assists) from 86 games, meaning he’s been involved in a strike every 2.6 appearances.

