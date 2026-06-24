Liverpool retain a “confidence” that a deal for Yan Diomande will still be struck despite fresh revelations over RB Leipzig’s determination to keep the winger, and with Fabrizio Romano letting slip the hard work the Reds are doing behind the scenes to land the player.

Diomande has emerged as the number one choice at Liverpool to inherit the sizeable shoes vacated by Mohamed Salah, with the Egyptian having parted ways at the end of the 2025/26 campaign after nine glorious seasons at Anfield.

However, striking a deal for the 19-year-old livewire has not proved easy. The Bundesliga side have already rejected Liverpool’s opening offer, worth a package of €100m (£87m, $116m), with sources since informing TEAMtalk that it may take a fee in excess of the current Bundesliga record to convince them to sell.

Despite that, FSG are not ready to give up yet, and a second, even heftier, bid for Diomande is expected to arrive on Leipzig’s desk some time this week.

Furthermore, Romano insists Liverpool have been working hard on convincing the player to make the move to Anfield behind the scenes – something which could prove influential should the teenager ultimately get to decide his fate.

“I think the player side of this deal is still a bit underrated in terms of the media,” Romano told the Blood N Red podcast.

“It’s always the talk about the bid, the new bid, the next bid, but I believe that Liverpool are doing excellent work on the player side in order to get the green light and to have Diomande telling Leipzig, ‘let me go to Liverpool.’

“So that’s what they’re doing, and that’s why I believe there is confidence at the club to get it done.”

Regular readers of these pages will be well aware of Liverpool’s efforts to convince Diomande to sign, with sources revealing back in December how officials from Anfield were in almost daily contact with the winger’s entourage over a summer move to Anfield.

Liverpool retain Diomande hope despite Leipzig stance

Liverpool’s hopes of a deal for Diomande have been lifted in the last 24 hours after reports stated that his fellow suitors, PSG, had withdrawn from the transfer race due to concerns about his escalating fee.

That should leave Liverpool as the sole suitors, though Leipzig’s determination to reject all approaches for their star man has been spelt out by a well-informed Sky Germany reporter.

“Leipzig have rejected Liverpool’s €100m package without setting a clear asking price,” Philipp Hinze said.

“Internally, Leipzig remain firm in their desire to keep the player for at least one more season. Only an offer significantly above €100m could persuade Leipzig to change their stance.”

He added: “The internal thinking is: no release clause, a rising market value, 19 y/o and a long-term contract in place. The player is not untouchable, but that is precisely why they are setting the price so high.

“As things stand, there has been no new offer from Liverpool yet. There has also been no offer from PSG. It’s a very dynamic situation.

“At the same time, discussions are ongoing with the player’s representatives regarding a salary increase and an adjusted contract.”

Despite that, sources are adamant that Liverpool plan to press ahead with a second offer, especially given our understanding that the player himself is determined to make the move to Anfield.

Romano also thinks a buy-in from the player could prove key, adding: “I already told you, and I can confirm, Liverpool will be back at the table for negotiation. Liverpool are pushing on the player side, so what I can tell you behind the scenes is that Liverpool are trying their best in terms of a financial proposal to get the player on their side 100%.

“RB Leipzig keep insisting they want to continue with Diomande. They believe that keeping Diomande is a smart decision, giving him a big salary, a new contract, and then next summer he can decide whatever he wants after playing Champions League football with Leipzig.

“Liverpool will be very aggressive. Liverpool will bid more than €100m.

“It’s going to be a big proposal coming from Liverpool in order to try and change the situation. Liverpool are working on the player side in terms of contract proposal, salary…they’re working hard to get this deal done for Yan Diomande.”

Despite all that, Liverpool are keeping their options open and tracking alternative targets and one star that could open up is PSG star Bradley Barcola after Romano revealed Liverpool’s “love” for the player.

Should the Reds succeed in landing Diomande or Barcola, then Reds fans can expect a high-profile exit this summer with Tottenham Hotspur ready to present a big-money five-year deal on the table for a Liverpool attacker.

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