Fabrizio Romano reveals European club that actually want to sign Jordan Henderson, as Liverpool wait for sell-on windfall

Despite rumours of a return to the Premier League from Al-Ettifaq, former Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson may find a more concrete exit route in mainland Europe.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano, who has just provided some new information that the England international is becoming the subject of ‘concrete interest’ from Eredivisie giants Ajax.

Henderson was sold by Liverpool to Al-Ettifaq in the summer in a move that allowed him to reunite with former teammate Steven Gerrard in Saudi Arabia.

Reports have indicated that the midfielder is looking for a way out of the Middle East already, though.

It is unexpected music to Liverpool’s ears, since they inserted a sell-on clause into the deal when shipping their skipper off to the Saudi Pro League.

Now, Liverpool will be paying attention to Henderson’s situation, in case it leads to them generating a windfall via the percentage of any transfer fee paid to Al-Ettifaq that they receive.

There have been suggestions that Henderson could end up back in England with a club like Chelsea, but he has attracted interest in Europe too.

Links with Bundesliga leaders Bayer Leverkusen – managed by another former Liverpool midfielder, although one who in this case predates Henderson, in the shape of Xabi Alonso – have been downplayed by Florian Plettenberg, for example.

Now, Romano has provided an update about a club who are actually interested in Henderson: Ajax.

Dutch giants keen on Henderson

After missing out on Champions League qualification last season, Ajax endured a shaky start to the current campaign as well.

They have since climbed up to fifth in the Eredivisie table, which is closer to familiar territory but still some way short of where they would expect to be challenging.

Some stability in Amsterdam would not go amiss and with that in mind, they have turned their attention to a transfer for a reliable performer like Henderson.

Ajax and any other interested parties are having to wait for Al-Ettifaq’s final decision about the former Sunderland star first, since they still have him under contract until 2026.

If they allow him to leave, Henderson will be hoping to land back on his feet somewhere in European football, ready for the next challenge in his career.

He has played 19 times for Al-Ettifaq so far, contributing five assists. Gerrard’s side are stuck in midtable, though, and while they may technically be in the top half, there are fewer points between them and the relegation zone than the AFC Champions League places.

Playing for someone like Ajax may be more befitting of Henderson’s quality, although their downfall may have helped them become an appropriate destination for the 33-year-old.

He could become the second English player in their current squad if he joins after they signed Chuba Akpom from Middlesbrough in the summer.

