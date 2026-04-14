The issue holding up Ibrahima Konate’s new contract at Liverpool has been revealed by Fabrizio Romano, who has also strongly hinted at what the eventual outcome of this long-running saga will be.

Liverpool originally opened talks with Konate over a new contract all the way back in the autumn of 2024. Fast forward a year and a half and the Frenchman still hasn’t put pen to paper.

Flirtations with Real Madrid have come to nothing, with Los Blancos no longer interested in snapping Konate up via free agency this summer.

With his sexiest suitor steering clear, Konate gravitated towards re-signing at Anfield earlier this year and last week, TEAMtalk brought news of a broad agreement being struck.

The major aspects of the new deal, such as contract length, salary etc, aren’t an issue. However, we confirmed a handful of more minor details were still to be ironed out before the deal could be finalised.

Soon after, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano revealed the negotiations had reached their “final stages”.

Then, to the surprise of many, top reporter David Ornstein claimed Liverpool’s discussions with Konate had hit an “impasse”.

Speaking to NBC Sports, Ornstein stated: “Ibrahima Konate will be out of contract this summer and my latest information is that his situation is at an impasse.”

The seemingly never-ending saga has now prompted Romano to weigh back in with clarifications on his prior comments.

And while the reason why Konate still hasn’t signed has been revealed, the overwhelming expectation remains the final details will be thrashed out and Konate will sign a new contract at Liverpool.

“Last week I told you that the deal is advancing to the final stages between Konate and Liverpool, but it’s not done yet,” began Romano when reporting on his YouTube channel.

“Done means agreed, signed, approved by lawyers on both club and player side, and that’s not the case yet.

“Why advanced? Because the numbers of the contract are almost okay when it’s about the salary.

“So the agreement on those numbers are quite okay, but there are some small details, but still important, to clarify between Konate and Liverpool.

“Those details are regarding some clauses in the contract. I’m not talking about release clauses, I’m talking about specific clauses that they are discussing.

“Clause in the contract can be for example bonuses linked to trophies. So the guaranteed salary is almost okay, but there are some clauses to clarify, that’s why the contract is not green light, signed tomorrow.

“That’s the point, but advancing to important stages in the recent weeks.”

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