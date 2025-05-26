Fabrizio Romano has provided the latest on the Florian Wirtz to Liverpool transfer

Fabrizio Romano has provided the latest on Florian Wirtz to Liverpool including a new development, while Jamie Carragher has raised eyebrows when discussing where the German would play.

The biggest transfer of the summer could also be among the first to be completed once the window opens on June 1. Liverpool have wasted no time lining up a monumental triple coup, with Florian Wirtz the headline attraction next to Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez.

Bayer Leverkusen value Wirtz at €150m / £126m and Liverpool are prepared to smash records to seal a deal.

Liverpool’s transfer record remains the £85m (add-ons included) paid to Benfica when signing Darwin Nunez. The Premier League’s all-time record – Moises Caicedo to Chelsea for £115m – could also fall.

The Reds have agreed personal terms with Wirtz, according to Sacha Tavolieri. He is the journalist who broke the news of Wirtz choosing Liverpool over Bayern Munich and claimed a five-year contract has been agreed.

Furthermore, Tavolieri stated Wirtz will immediately be placed among Liverpool’s highest earners. For context, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah currently pocket around £400,000-a-week.

But before Liverpool fans can celebrate, a club-to-club agreement with Leverkusen must be ironed out first.

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, when reporting late on Sunday night, that could be achieved as early as TODAY with a fresh round of talks pencilled in. It is during those new discussions that Liverpool will present their “official” bid.

“For Liverpool it’s an important week,” began Romano when speaking on his YouTube channel. “In the next hours… Monday, Tuesday, Liverpool and Bayer Leverkusen will be in direct contact again as they were on Saturday.

“Then Liverpool focussed on the title celebration at Anfield of course, but from Monday club-to-club talks and the official bid – formal – is coming.

“So everything is ready to advance on the Florian Wirtz deal between Liverpool and Bayer Leverkusen.

“The agreement is done with the player. I’ve had tonnes of messages from Liverpool fans asking me how it’s going. Don’t worry, it’s going very well in terms of conversations, now it’s time to close the deal and advancing very well.”

A follow-up from Romano on Monday morning revealed Liverpool’s first official bid has now been tabled.

“Liverpool first official bid for Florian Wirtz in excess of €100m package with add-ons has been received by Bayer Leverkusen,” wrote Romano on X.

“Club to club negotiations underway, restarting today to get the deal done very soon.

“Wirtz already told Bayer that he only wants Liverpool.”

Where will Florian Wirtz play?

The obvious answer to that question is the No 10 role in Arne Slot’s 4-2-3-1 formation. That position is currently occupied by Dominik Szoboszlai, though the Hungarian’s offensive output has not been what many at Anfield anticipated.

Szoboszlai has racked up 29 goal contributions across all competitions over the past two seasons. By contrast, Wirtz has returned colossal figures of 69 goal contributions.

Szoboszlai’s pressing and energy have proven vital components for Slot this season, though in a straight shoot-out, it’s Wirtz who’ll win that selection battle.

Yet according to Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher, it is by no means assured that Wirtz will be deployed in the 10 role.

Speaking while working as a commentator during Liverpool’s 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace on Sunday, Carragher said: “I have been critical of Dominik Szoboszlai and I think he does sometimes lack that creativity.

“His numbers tell you that. You wouldn’t want to lose his athleticism, though. Alexis Mac Allister probably isn’t the most athletic and he makes up for that.

“Wirtz can play in a number of positions. You look at where he plays for Leverkusen, it is often from the left.

“Liverpool is almost playing with a ‘false 9’ today in Luis Diaz. He can do that, and he can play where Szoboszlai is. There are a number of roles he can play.”

Latest Liverpool news – Florian Wirtz…

⭐️ Nagelsmann gives THREE reasons why Florian Wirtz to Liverpool is match made in heaven

⭐️ What elite managers are saying about Florian Wirtz as Liverpool prepare to break records

⭐️ How new-look Liverpool side will line up with Florian Wirtz one of FIVE huge signings