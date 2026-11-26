Amid lingering concerns Andoni Iraola won’t stick around at Liverpool for long, Fabrizio Romano has revealed the early verdicts from the Spaniard and from within Anfield.

Liverpool have made a bright start to life under Iraola, winning 11, drawing four and losing three thus far. There’s nuance to two of the defeats too, with Liverpool only succumbing to Manchester City once Ryan Gravenberch was curiously red carded, and narrowly losing to Arsenal after Alexander Isak was denied a stonewall penalty. The Fenerbahce defeat was entirely self-inflicted.

Iraola has stiffened Liverpool’s defence, got the whole squad running again, and of late, has brought fluency back into the attack.

However, the fact Iraola only signed a two-year contract upon joining Liverpool has always been a background concern for many Reds fans.

When previously outlining why he prefers shorter deals, Iraola told the BBC: “I don’t want to continue in a club just because I have a contract.

“I want to continue because both sides are happy and they want to continue together.”

Liverpool are Iraola’s fifth job in management and thus far, he’s never remained in situ at any one club longer than three years.

And given he’s Spanish, the spectre of Barcelona and Real Madrid will forever loom large during Iraola’s tenure on Merseyside.

But according to transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, the early verdicts from both Liverpool and Iraola are exceedingly positive.

Liverpool and Andoni Iraola both ecstatic

Taking to YouTube, Romano declared: “Very good moment for Liverpool. They are doing excellent. They are already discussing with Andoni Iraola about future plans what they want to do.

“They are delighted with the coach and the coach is delighted with the Liverpool project. Very good connections with the players.”

Assuming Iraola does remain in situ beyond the length of his current contract, he’ll benefit from the talents of rising young winger, Sidy Barhama Ndiaye, down the line.

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Liverpool have struck an agreement to sign the 16-year-old Senegalese who’ll link up with his new Liverpool teammates in January of 2028.

Ndiaye impressed while on trial with Liverpool in the summer of 2025, and is currently ripping up the Under-17s World Cup with Senegal.