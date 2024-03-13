Fabrizio Romano reveals only way Euro titans can sign dazzling Liverpool ace

The stunning transfer links involving Barcelona and Liverpool star Luis Diaz have sparked a response from Fabrizio Romano.

Diaz has emerged as a fan favourite at Anfield since joining Liverpool from Porto in a £50million deal in January 2022. The left winger is great at getting Liverpool fans out of their seats as he always looks to take players on before either shooting on sight or setting up a team-mate.

Diaz has exceptional close control and is also very skilful, which means he can be a nightmare for opposition players to deal with.

This was the case against Manchester City on Sunday. Despite being marked by both Kyle Walker and Rodri at one point, Liverpool’s No 7 ran the duo inside out before winning a corner.

After the 1-1 draw, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said: “You see a situation when Luis Diaz against Walker, who is officially the fastest in the Premier League – I think they said that recently – and Rodri, and he gets out of that. It’s absolutely incredible!”

Diaz was electric all game and should have had at least two goals. If he can work on his composure in crucial moments then he can take his game to the next level.

Surprisingly, the Colombian has been tipped to leave Liverpool this summer. Reports have incredibly claimed Liverpool will ‘listen to offers’ for Diaz, potentially in order to fund some big new signings under Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes.

The Colombian press, meanwhile, have claimed that Diaz would like to join Barcelona if a Liverpool exit does come to fruition.

Romano reacts to Luis Diaz Liverpool exit talk

In his latest column for the Daily Briefing, Romano has reacted to this shock speculation. The journalist states that Barca will only manage to capture Diaz if they pay Liverpool a ‘crazy fee’, which appears unlikely amid their tough financial situation.

“I want to reassure fans that I’m not hearing anything about Luis Diaz and Barcelona, despite some stories about his agent meeting with Barca,” Romano said.

“Diaz’s full focus is on Liverpool and also I don’t think it’s possible for Barcelona to go and pay the kind of crazy fee that would be required for Diaz.”

While Romano does not mention the specific fee needed to strike a deal, it emerged on Tuesday that Liverpool have set Diaz’s price tag at between €120m and €140m (£102m and £120m).

When Barca president Joan Laporta was told about this asking price, he reportedly responded by saying: “It’s unfeasible.”

Diaz, 27, will be hoping to net his 12th goal of the campaign when Liverpool play Sparta Prague in the second leg of their Europa League last-16 tie on Thursday. Given the fact Liverpool are 5-1 up on aggregate, Klopp is also likely to start several young players.

