Liverpool continue to hold talks with agent Ramy Abbas over a contract extension for Mo Salah and with Fabrizio Romano now revealing the two issues holding up an agreement and having confirmed that ‘several sides’ are keeping a close eye on the situation.

Salah is out of contract at Anfield in just under eight months’ time and is eligible to sign a pre-contract agreement to move to an overseas club of his choosing in just 29 days’ time. However, Salah’s preference is to stay at Liverpool, though the failure to reach an agreement has irked the player, who has gone public on the saga and made it clear he wants the situation resolved.

With the clock ticking down to that January 1 deadline, trusted reporter Romano has provided an update on the situation, dispelled those PSG transfer rumours and revealed the two hurdles Liverpool must overcome to tie down Salah.

“Guys, what I can tell you is that despite the speculation, and while Mo Salah is a player that Paris Saint-Germain love, as of today, Mo Salah and Paris Saint-Germain are not in active negotiations; there is nothing advanced, nothing concrete and nothing really serious about it,” Romano told his YouTube channel.

“For Mo Salah, conversations with Liverpool remain active… the love, the pure love we can feel from Liverpool to Salah, from their fans, and from Salah to Liverpool is well known, but the frustration from Mo Salah is because of the time it is taking to finalise.

“The understanding is that the length of the deal, the length of the contract is not a big deal or a big problem. The real issue is over two points. The first one is the financials; they need to reach an agreement on the money and we know that is obviously important because this is probably the last super-contract Mo Salah will sign. So this is very important to him.

“But then it is the timings [length of time to finalise negotiations] and this is why Mo Salah has decided to go public in recent weeks because the player really expected this [his future] to be sorted by now. He wanted it over in September, October, November…

“Now we’re in December and there is still no outcome. But the conversations continue between Salah and Liverpool because obviously, several clubs in Saudi and Europe are keeping a close eye on the situation.”

Salah desperate to find Liverpool agreement as demands are revealed

Earlier on Tuesday, trusted journalist Simon Hughes revealed Salah is willing to sign a one-year extension at Anfield, taking him through to the summer of 2026 and the age of 34, though with The Athletic writer also revealing the star’s ‘increasing exasperation’ at FSG over the time it has taken to get an offer put on the table to him.

Indeed, in recent days the player has gone public to air those frustrations, providing an insight into his thinking following Sunday’s hugely-significant 2-0 win over Manchester City at Anfield.

“Honestly it’s [my Liverpool future] in my head. Until now this is the last City game I will play for Liverpool so I was just going to enjoy it,” he said.

“The atmosphere was incredible so I will enjoy every second here. Hopefully, we just win the league and will see what will happen.

“It’s always a special feeling always scoring at Anfield and winning games. The fans were behind us from the first minute. I’m glad we managed to win the game, we know that City are going to come [at us].”

That comes after Salah faced the media last week to say: “We are almost in December and I haven’t received any offers yet to stay in the club [Liverpool]. I’m probably more out than in. You know I have been in the club for many years. There is no club like this.”

