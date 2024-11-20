Real Madrid are refusing to bow down in their efforts to sign Trent Alexander-Arnold amid reports Liverpool have raised the stakes in their bid to tie him to a new contract and following reports in Spain that Carlo Ancelotti has come to an acceptance over a possible January deal.

The Reds right-back is regarded by many as the best in the world in his position and the 102-goal involvements, including his incredible 83 assists, suggest he has the numbers to back that up. But with his deal at Anfield due to expire on June 30 next year, Liverpool are fearful that the star could depart on a free transfer in 2025.

Indeed, while the player will be eligible to sign a pre-contract agreement with top suitors Real Madrid from January 1 – now a somewhat alarming 42 days away – the Reds are hoping they can soon convince the player to abandon a move to the Bernabeu and instead commit his peak years in the game to his hometown club.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Real remain ‘obsessed’ with trying to land the 26-year-old and while it was claimed on Tuesday that they had abandoned their plan to try and sign him in January, he is adamant that the Spanish giants remain fully committed to sealing his signing.

“They are still making the strategy for 2025. It’s going to be an important year for Real Madrid. A new centre-back is expected to join, a new right-back is expected to join,” Romano told his YouTube channel.

“Remember the obsession they have with Trent Alexander-Arnold. Let’s see if they can close the agreement with the player. Liverpool are still there trying to extend his contract.”

Per journalist Graeme Bailey, Liverpool’s hopes of keeping Alexander-Arnold have been boosted in recent days. Not only does he claim that FSG now have a ‘belief’ that Alexander-Arnold will sign, but it seems the owners have played an ace card in recent days by offering him a deal worth more than £400,000 a week, which would not just make him Liverpool’s best-paid player but also on a package in excess of Kevin de Bruyne and making him the best-paid player in the Premier League.

Real Madrid turn back on January deal as Alexander-Arnold offers hint

In the meantime, Liverpool are not expected to receive an approach from the Spanish giants over a January move for the player, as has been strongly suggested in recent weeks.

The reigning Spanish giants have suffered something of a mini-crisis in defence, having lost both Dani Carvajal and now Eder Militao to season-ending knee injuries. That leaves Carlo Ancelotti with limited options to pick from and now having to plug square pegs into round holes in defence by selecting the likes of Lucas Vazquez and Aurelien Tchouameni as emergency cover.

However, an update from Relevo on Tuesday claimed Real have decided to ‘abandon’ their efforts to land Alexander-Arnold in January, having learned it would be futile to try to lure him away from Merseyside while chasing trophies across four fronts this season.

Furthermore, the report claims Real coach Carlo Ancelotti has come to accept that his side will in fact be unable to make any signings in January full stop, with their next new arrival not expected now until the summer transfer window.

As far as Alexander-Arnold is concerned, the player has made it quite clear that he wants to remain at Anfield for the current campaign at a minimum.

“I have always said I want to captain the club. That is a goal of mine, whether that happens is out of my hands,” Alexander-Arnold told the media following a routine win over Bournemouth at Anfield earlier this season.

“I want to be a Liverpool player this season (as a minimum) is what I will say.”

Asked about the conditions that could persuade him to sign a new deal, he added: “The most important thing is always trophies. I want to win trophies.

“We were close to the title last season and we got a cup. The (quadruple) was on for a while I suppose.

“This season we are looking really good, it is still early days, but we need a lot of consistency. It will be difficult but we are looking to win as many trophies as we can.”

Latest Liverpool transfer news: Kudus still wanted / plans to sign Tchouameni to accelerate

Meanwhile, fresh reports this week have claimed the Reds remain very much on the trail of Mohammed Kudus and have now learned what it would take to prise the Ghanaian away from West Ham during the winter window.

The Hammers star, though, is just one of three players under consideration by Richard Hughes as the Reds do their due diligence on a number of options in case Mo Salah departs next summer.

Elsewhere, hopes are growing that a deal to bring Tchouameni to Anfield could be on amid claims Liverpool will use next week’s Champions League clash against the Spanish giants to ascertain firstly whether Real are willing to sell and secondly, whether the player wants a move to Merseyside.

On the outgoing front, Chelsea are weighing up a move for back-up goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher in 2025. Liverpool rate the Irishman at £35m and it’s claimed they could sell to a direct rival if their valuation is met.

