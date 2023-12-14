Fabrizio Romano reveals Liverpool transfer update on Bundesliga outfit’s ‘fight’ to keep star

Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has given more of an insight into Fabio Carvalho’s current issues on loan at RB Leipzig and claims that a recall to Liverpool is not 100 percent on the cards.

The Reds are unhappy with how Carvalho’s loan spell at Leipzig has gone so far, and are said to have opened talks about recalling him from the Bundesliga outfit.

The highly-rated young Portuguese playmaker has not had the easiest time in 2023, having struggled to make any sort of impact on Merseyside, while his time in Germany has not gone much better so far.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his Daily Briefing column, Romano gave an update on Carvalho’s situation, revealing that nothing has been decided as yet.

The report on Wednesday revealed that Carvalho would return to Anfield, with three options then open to Liverpool regarding the attacker.

At this stage. it’s almost impossible to think that Carvalho will come back and go straight into Jurgen Klopp’s attacking rotation.

The German already has Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez, Cody Gakpo and Diogo Jota as his Liverpool frontline options, while Harvey Elliott can also play in an attacking role.

Carvalho has only racked up 257 minutes of action for Leipzig but despite that, the German side still want to keep him.

DON’T MISS: Ranking every Premier League club by their wage bill in 2023/24: Man Utd in top spot, Liverpool fall outside top four

Romano reveals Carvalho latest

Romano explained: “Liverpool have opened talks over bringing Fabio Carvalho back from his loan at RB Leipzig after a lack of playing time with the Bundesliga club,” Romano said.

“Unsurprisingly, Liverpool are not happy that Carvalho has barely played for Leipzig – they couldn’t find much room for him at Anfield last season so a loan move like this could have been highly beneficial for this talented young player, but it hasn’t worked out so far.

“As it happens, Leipzig have many players in that position, so that’s why it has proven difficult for Carvalho to start a lot of games. Still, Leipzig will fight to keep Fabio at the club, but Liverpool want him back because they are not happy.

“The next few games could be important to determine a final decision on the player, but in any case I’m not sure he’d stay with the Liverpool squad if he came back; it could be that they find a new loan move for him, but nothing has been decided yet.”

Carvalho did at least get a full 90 minutes of action for Leipzig on Wednesday evening when he featured in their 2-1 Champions League win over Young Boys, although that was largely down to the fact that the Bundesliga outfit have already qualified for the last 16 of the competition.

As for Liverpool, they are back in action on Thursday evening when they face Union Saint-Gilloise in the Europa League.

READ MORE: Arteta incensed, as Jorg Schmadtke orders Liverpool to sign Arsenal target ‘more talented than Cristiano Ronaldo’