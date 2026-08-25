Fabrizio Romano has revealed his ‘expectation’ regarding Bradley Barcola and his potential transfer to Liverpool, while there’s also been a major development on the fee.

Liverpool are determined to sign two more wingers in the final week of the summer transfer window, with PSG’s Barcola the undisputed top target. As it stands, Brighton’s Yankuba Minteh is favoured ahead of Ibrahim Mbaye for the second signing, and the latest on that deal can be found here.

Personal terms with France international Barcola are in place, and the Reds’ hierarchy are in daily contact with their counterparts in Paris regarding the transfer fee and deal structure.

PSG are more than willing to sell Barcola who along with fellow target, Mbaye, was left out of PSG’s squad for their Ligue 1 opener with Rennes at the weekend.

On the subject of cost, PSG originally set their stall out at an eye-watering €170m / £145m. Liverpool never had any intention of going that high.

And with PSG subsequently signing three new forwards in the form of Ferran Torres, Mika Godts and Maghnes Akliouche, numerous sources and reports claimed the asking price had dropped to around €146m / £125m.

And on Tuesday morning, our insider, Graeme Bailey, was exclusively told PSG have now lowered that number even further to €140m / £119m.

That news has understandably gone down well at Anfield, with Liverpool chiefs reluctant to pile pressure on Barcola by making him the most expensive signing in British football history.

Alexander Isak (£125m) currently holds that record and it would remain unchallenged by Barcola if Liverpool meet PSG’s new valuation.

And per the latest from transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, he fully expects Liverpool to now make a “very strong” and decisive push to sign the 23-year-old.

Liverpool to make ‘very strong’ move for Bradley Barcola – Fabrizio Romano

“On Bradley Barcola, guys, I told you since the beginning, it is not going to be €170m,” began Romano when reporting on YouTube.

“With all respect for PSG, the feeling of those in the industry has always been that it is never going to be €170m, but it will still be a big amount of money.

“And this is why Liverpool and PSG are having a direct exchange day by day. So, the conversation is continuing behind the scenes.

“I told you the updates, the media updates on this story are not so traditional, like an official bid, this money, accepted, rejected, because this is a direct conversation between directors, between owners.

“So, they are talking in a direct way, Liverpool and PSG, but the deal is alive. Barcola is absolutely, absolutely a deal that Liverpool want to complete in the next few days, and my expectation is absolutely for Liverpool to go very strong for Barcola.

“Then you still need to reach an agreement for PSG to have the ‘Here We Go’. So, that remains the story and Liverpool are going very strong for Bradley Barcola. And then they want one more if Cody Gakpo goes to Tottenham or Man City.”

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