Fabrizio Romano says Cody Gakpo FINAL decision TODAY after Liverpool ‘meetings’

Fabrizio Romano has reported that Liverpool will make a final decision on the future of Cody Gakpo after the match against Nottingham Forest, as TEAMtalk reveals the chances of Tottenham Hotspur striking a deal for the winger.

Liverpool have sealed a deal with Paris Saint-Germain for Bradley Barcola, who will undergo a medical imminently.

Andoni Iraola’s side are on the hunt for another winger, as Liverpool aim to launch a serious bid for the Premier League title as well as make a huge impact in the Champions League this season.

The future of Gakpo has been called into question, with the winger willing to leave Liverpool.

Sources have told our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, that Gakpo has made it clear that he wants to leave Liverpool this summer.

The 27-year-old winger does not believe that he features prominently in manager Iraola’s plans at Anfield this season.

We understand that both Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City are interested in signing Gakpo from Liverpool before the end of the summer transfer window.

Transfer guru Romano has now claimed that the future of Gakpo will become clearer after the Premier League game between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest at Anfield on Saturday afternoon.

Romano wrote on X at 11:03am on August 29: “Cody Gakpo’s future will be decided after today’s game with key meetings set to take place.

“Manchester City still heavily involved in talks to sign the Dutch winger, Tottenham there since July.

“But Liverpool will only sell Cody if they can get a top replacement.”

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Liverpool willing to sell Cody Gakpo – sources

We understand that Liverpool are willing to sell Gakpo, as long as they find a suitable replacement.

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Gakpo wants to join Tottenham from Liverpool before the summer transfer window closes next week.

Sources have told us that Tottenham are willing to pay over £60million for Gakpo.

Liverpool had previously been reluctant to sell the winger, but this stance has now softened.

Tottenham could be able to sign Gakpo in the final days of the summer transfer window, as long as Liverpool get a replacement.

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