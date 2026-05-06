Liverpool are being strongly fancied to win the race to sign Bournemouth defender Marcos Senesi this summer after one of Fabrizio Romano’s colleagues revealed that the centre-half is firmly on their list, and with four sneaky little edges the Reds will have in the race to beat Tottenham Hotspur to his signature have emerged.

The Argentina international has established himself as one of the most composed centre-halves around in the Premier League, uncompromising in the tackle, strong in the air and blessed with a real eye for a pass. Those characteristics mean Senesi, now 28 and entering his peak, will become one of the most in-demand free agents of the upcoming summer window.

That’s after the three-times capped star informed Bournemouth that, despite their multiple efforts to tie him down to a new deal, he will be leaving the Vitality Stadium as a free agent this summer.

Having held talks with Tottenham and with our transfer correspondent Graeme Bailey revealing an agreement on personal terms over a move to north London had been reached, Roberto De Zerbi’s side has looked to be in control of the transfer.

But with nothing officially signed, the door has been left ajar for others to pounce and now Romano’s colleague, Matteo Moretto, shared an update on the former’s YouTube channel to reveal that Liverpool have now burst onto the scene for a potential deal.

“We’re talking again about Marcos Senesi, the Bournemouth centre-back whose contract expires in June. We’ve discussed him many times. He won’t renew and will leave on a free transfer – Bournemouth already know this.

“I had already mentioned quite clearly here that Senesi would stay in the Premier League. There has been and still is some interest from Italy, but he will remain in England. I’m told—and it’s confirmed 100%—that the Argentine defender intends to stay in the Premier League.

“He’s been performing very well at Bournemouth. His career was slowed by some significant injuries, but once he regained fitness and form, he’s shown all his quality in the Premier League.

“Senesi will stay in the Premier League, and beyond the two clubs I already mentioned—Chelsea and Tottenham, especially Tottenham, Liverpool have also entered the race quite strongly in recent days. So keep an eye on Liverpool, because they’re expected to make new contacts for Marcos Senesi.

“As for Italy, it’s not really a concrete option right now.”

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Liverpool have four ace cards in Marcos Senesi race

Indeed, as per Bailey, two crucial conditions could yet see Spurs miss out on Senesi, and obviously, their Premier League status is entirely dependent on the deal going through.

However, Liverpool will also fancy their chances of pulling off a deal, and Richard Hughes’ previous relationship with the player’s agent – the Scot brought Senesi to Bournemouth in a 2022 transfer from Feyenoord – could certainly play into the Merseysiders’ hands.

Additionally, Senesi’s relationship with Liverpool’s Alexis Mac Allister could also prove a factor, with the pair understood to share a friendship. The Reds may look to Mac Allister to have a sneaky word in his friend’s ear when it comes to deciding his next club.

Furthermore, the fact that Liverpool can (likely) offer Champions League football next season will also be seen as an additional incentive for a player who has had a small taste of playing in European competition while with Feyenoord.

By contrast, Spurs (and potentially Chelsea) are likely a year away from being able to offer the same.

And finally, the fact that Virgil van Dijk is potentially likely to move on at the end of his contract next summer presents a real opening for Senesi to establish himself as a first-choice star for one of the world’s biggest sides – a factor that could also convince him to make the move to Merseyside.

However, competition for places does look to be tough at Anfield next season.

We understand Ibrahima Konate is close to agreeing terms on a new deal, which will mean Liverpool will have this season’s first-choice pairing available again next season, while further competition exists in the form of young stars Giovani Leoni and Jeremy Jacquet.

In terms of other potential targets, Liverpool are reportedly ‘preparing’ a bid for an €80m-rated German sensation that Man Utd are also ‘crazy’ about signing.

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