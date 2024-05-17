Fabrizio Romano talks up Liverpool interest in Bundesliga star; Reds confirm first summer exit

The Liverpool hierarchy will back their prospective new manager Arne Slot in the summer and a new centre-back is one of their priorities.

The Reds have officially confirmed that veteran defender Joel Matip will leave the club when his contract expires at the end of June and they will now step up their pursuit of a replacement.

In a post on X, Liverpool wrote: “Joel Matip will bid farewell to the Reds this summer after an eight-season spell during which he helped the club to some of its most memorable modern moments.”

Matip has played a big role in the success of the Jurgen Klopp era, making a total of 201 appearances under the German manager.

Liverpool have drawn up a shortlist of targets to replace Matip and one player they are especially keen on is Eintracht Frankfurt star Willian Pacho.

The 22-year-old has shone in the Bundesliga since his switch from Royal Antwerp in 2022, coming on leaps and bounds this season.

Pacho has made 32 league appearances for Frankfurt this term, helping his team to five clean sheets.

As reported by TEAMtalk, Liverpool and Arsenal have been keeping a close eye on his progress and are interested in bringing him to the Premier League.

Pacho has added fuel to the links by liking posts on social media liking social media posts about Slot becoming the next Liverpool boss.

Fabrizio Romano drops Willian Pacho update

Liverpool have been linked with a move for Pacho for some time and now Fabrizio Romano has confirmed their interest, but admits things are “still early.”

“At the moment I’m hearing Pacho has been one of the players that [Liverpool] have been monitoring,” he told Give Me Sport.

“They’ve been really attentive to the Eintracht situation, so they appreciate the way they play and they believe that there are some players with really good talent there.

“Liverpool have been scouting and following the player, but there is still no negotiation between clubs or on the player’s side to the club. It’s still early.”

When Liverpool’s interest in Pacho was first revealed, it was claimed that Frankfurt could demand as much as £60m for his signature.

However, recent reports suggest that a deal could be done for a fee between £43m-£52m.

Liverpool always aim to avoid paying over the odds for players so the £43m price tag makes a deal far more appealing than his previous valuation.

Arsenal are also big admirers of Pacho, however, so it will be interesting to see which club moves first in the race for the defender.

If the Frankfurt star continues to improve as he has done so far in his career, he could prove to be a valuable addition.

