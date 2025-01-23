Fabrizio Romano has revealed the bargain price Liverpool would need to pay to sign Rayan Cherki amid claims that the Reds are weighing up a move to prise the player to Anfield from Ligue 1 crisis club, Lyon.

The Merseysiders are weighing up reinforcements to their squad this month as Arne Slot looks to push the club towards what they hope will be a trophy-fuelled first season in charge. Having won the 2020 Premier League title behind closed doors and without the presence of supporters to see them lift the trophy, there would certainly be a sweetness to seeing Liverpool hold aloft the crown once again – this time in front of a packed Anfield.

With funds available to spend, Slot is carefully considering who best to add to his squad and reports from French journalist Santi Aouna of Foot Mercato back in December revealed the Reds were ‘working behind the scenes’ on a deal to bring Cherki to Anfield.

And the prospects of a deal have been brought to the attention once again this week with reports in Spain revealing that Liverpool were willing to match Lyon’s asking price to sign the star who boasts 22 goals and 33 assists from 163 appearances for the Ligue 1 side.

Now transfer journalist Romano has revealed the truths on those Liverpool links and has explained the bargain price needed to secure his signature.

“He [Cherki] has a release clause. It’s not a proper clause, but it’s a gentleman’s agreement – made with the president of Olympique Lyon, John Textor, in the summer when he signed a new contract at Olympique Lyon – for €22.5m (£19m, $23.4m),” Romano told Givemesport.

“The player is available already now. This sort of clause is also valid in the summer, but also now, so it’s a big opportunity for many clubs. Cherki received many calls from Germany, England, from Italy – many agents who wanted to understand the situation around him.

“My information is that at the moment, there is still nothing really close. There could be movement with Liverpool at the moment. The appreciation of the player in terms of scouting him has been there because they’ve been following the player.

“They are always following talents, but at the moment, I’m not aware of a proper negotiation between Liverpool and Olympique Lyon for Cherki.”

Liverpool may need to proceed with caution amid Cherki links

Whether Liverpool do make their move across the final 11 days of the window remains to be seen, though sources have made it clear to us that Slot does have money at his disposal if he wants to add to his squad.

Furthermore, Spanish outlet Fichajes notes that Slot is especially enamoured by the prospect of bringing the 21-year-old to Anfield to ensure they have cover and competition for the likes of Dominik Szoboszlai.

Their report claims the Liverpool manager sees the Frenchman “as an ideal option to add dynamism and creativity to his midfield”.

However, despite his pretty impressive record of a goal contribution every 2.96 appearances from midfield, there has long been a feeling in France that Cherki just needs a big move to unlock his very obvious potential.

While not the finished article, it represents something of a leap to suggest Liverpool will move to sign the player before the January window closes. As Romano states, negotiations between the Merseysiders and the French side are yet to take place.

Latest Liverpool news: Trent agreement torched; Feyenoord star linked

Elsewhere, Liverpool have also been linked with a move for Feyenoord winger Anis Hadj Moussa with reports claiming officials from the Reds are in ‘direct contact’ with the Eredivisie side to secure his signature.

Moussa is a player that Slot knows well and it’s reported that his modest asking price is well within the Reds reach should a deal be sanctioned.

Meanwhile, rumours that Trent Alexander-Arnold is on the cusp of agreeing a contract with Real Madrid have been shut down amid claims there is still ‘some distance’ between the Liverpool ace and Los Blancos.

With the report giving fresh hope to Liverpool that an extension to his terms at Anfield could yet be agreed, the report from Sky Sports also reveals what the 26-year-old is seeking in wages to move to the Bernabeu.

One player strongly backed to join Liverpool as a replacement for Alexander-Arnold is Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich.

However, Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg has emphatically stated that Liverpool are not ‘active’ in the chase for the experienced 29-year-old, revealing they are instead looking at different players.

Plettenberg goes on to add that Premier League rivals Manchester City do hold ‘concrete interest’ in the versatile star, though, and could try to stop him signing a new contract with Bayern.

