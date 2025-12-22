Fabrizio Romano tips Liverpool ‘here we go’ as report highlights Isak replacement

Fabrizio Romano expects Liverpool to make a signing in January and amid Alexander Isak’s dismal injury update, a report has named five strikers the Reds could choose between.

Liverpool are awaiting further tests, but the early indications are Isak has suffered a broken or at the very least fractured leg.

The injury is set to sideline the Swede for two months at the minimum and according to Fabrizio Romano, the Reds could respond by making a move in January.

Taking to his YouTube channel, Romano said: “We will see how that could impact the market, if Liverpool will decide to do something in the January market and in which positions.

“Because my information is that Liverpool made some calls in terms of opportunities [for January]. Like in November I told you about [Antoine] Semenyo.

“Then already now in December they started calling for other players, to understand some potential opportunities.

“So I will keep the door open for Liverpool movements in the January transfer window. We will try to understand the positions, injuries and recovery times will also help to understand what Liverpool will do.

“But I think there’s a chance we will have a Liverpool ‘here we go’ in the January transfer window.”

Five strikers Liverpool could sign

Of course, it’s not guaranteed Liverpool sign a new striker, given Arne Slot would then have three frontmen vying for one spot when Isak returns.

Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo is on Liverpool’s radar, but the club must act fast with both Manchester United and Manchester City pursuing the 25-year-old with much greater vigour right now.

Instead, a report from The Daily Mail has highlighted five strikers Liverpool could sign to ease the burden on Hugo Ekitike in the short-term. Whether the new man would have a long-term future at Anfield would remain to be seen.

The five strikers mentioned as viable market opportunities for the Reds were Ivan Toney, Dusan Vlahovic, Aleksandar Mitrovic, Danny Welbeck and Endrick.

A move for Real Madrid’s Endrick would only come via a straight six-month loan. Lyon are believed to have a broad agreement in place, meaning Liverpool would have to hijack the move over the coming days.

Welbeck aged 35 would obviously represent short-term depth and nothing more. Vlahovic is out of contract at Juventus in the summer and would be available for a cut-price fee next month.

Toney and Mitrovic both play in Saudi Arabia and Liverpool would not be willing to match the colossal salaries they currently earn. Moves for either of that pair would require the players involved to take significant wage cuts.

Latest Liverpool news – Salah decision / Bergvall clarification / Isak consequences

In other news, Liverpool are ready to firmly slam the door shut on any possibility of letting Mohamed Salah leave Anfield in January, sources can reveal.

Elsewhere, and amid stunning claims Liverpool have offered £52.5m for Tottenham midfielder Lucas Bergvall, we can reveal Spurs’ stance on selling the Swede amid a long-term ‘acceptance’ and a £100m aim.

Finally, TEAMtalk has taken a look at four consequences of Isak’s injury Liverpool and Slot must now wrestle with.