Liverpool forward Luis Diaz has been made a top target for a club who already boast one of his former Anfield teammates in their squad, according to both the British press and Fabrizio Romano.

Diaz has two years remaining on his contract at Liverpool, which is still on the same terms he agreed when he joined from Porto in January 2022 for £37.5m. Since then, he has scored 41 goals from 148 games for the club. He may feel he deserves a better deal, but his future has been brought into question.

Barcelona have already been confirmed as admirers of Diaz, but might struggle to fund a move for the 28-year-old. Their interest lingers, but now another exit route for Diaz is taking shape.

According to reports from the Daily Telegraph and Fabrizio Romano, Diaz is now wanted in Saudi Arabia – and specifically by Al-Nassr.

While the Telegraph has stated Diaz ‘has been added to the list of potential signings’ by Al-Nassr, Romano makes a stronger declaration, describing him as one of their ‘top priorities’ and ‘main targets’.

Al-Nassr went without a trophy this season, which has led to speculation about Cristiano Ronaldo’s future, but the interest in Diaz is understood to be separate.

Perhaps even more interestingly, a move to Al-Nassr would reunite Diaz with Sadio Mane, the man he effectively replaced on the left wing at Liverpool after a six-month spell as teammates.

Neither source has quoted a price tag for Diaz, but Liverpool would be looking to make a profit on the Colombia international. As things stand, it’s a waiting game to find out their exact request.

Backed by the Saudi Public Investment Fund, Al-Nassr might find it easier to afford Diaz than Barcelona, but it’s not yet clear which suitor is in the lead.

Al-Nassr want to reactivate an ambitious project after falling short of any trophies. Ronaldo could yet be inclined to stay, TEAMtalk has learned, but his club are always on the lookout for top talents to bring in.

Luis Diaz: Liverpool to make sacrifice?

From Liverpool’s perspective, selling Diaz may help them keep the books balanced as they prepare to break their transfer record on the signing of Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen.

Liverpool have already spent £29.5m on his colleague Jeremie Frimpong, but would be committing to more than £100m for Wirtz.

In terms of outgoings, they have so far only banked £8.4m from allowing Trent Alexander-Arnold to join Real Madrid early in time for the Club World Cup.

Liverpool have prided themselves on keeping their net spend low under their current regime, so may have to cash in on someone given their spending ambitions this summer.

However, they have been expected to open contract talks with Diaz, so it’s not a given that he’s someone they’d definitely let go.

Liverpool transfer news: Latest headlines

Liverpool to seal incredible £200m triple signing with Prem star joining Wirtz – sources

Trent Alexander-Arnold Real Madrid signing-on bonus revealed as Jude Bellingham reacts

Liverpool plotting ‘Moneyball’ signing of 32-goal PSG star – report

QUIZ: Think you know Luis Diaz?