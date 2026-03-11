Fabrizio Romano confirms Liverpool want ‘perfect’ £130m signing but £60m deal more likely

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed Liverpool would love to prise Michael Olise away from Bayern Munich, though the Reds may have to settle for a Premier League winger instead.

Manchester United, Chelsea and Newcastle United were all keen on Olise in the summer of 2024, but it was Bayern who won the race for him by completing a €60million (then £50m) deal. Since then, the right-sided attacker has announced himself as a world-class star.

Olise’s record for the Bavarians stands at a hugely impressive 35 goals and 49 assists in 92 appearances.

Liverpool have shortlisted Olise as a potential successor for Mohamed Salah on the right flank.

On the Here We Go podcast, Romano was asked about the Frenchman potentially moving to Anfield.

The journalist admitted Liverpool do hope to land Olise, though it will be a very difficult deal to pull off.

“Yeah, always many links about this one because, yes, it’s true that Liverpool appreciates Olise, but who doesn’t like Olise? I mean, he’s one of the best players in the world,” Romano said.

“He’s doing fantastic at Bayern, so obviously many links with Liverpool because Liverpool will add players on the winger position.

“So Liverpool will do something there. Could be one, could be two, we will see. But at the moment, Michael Olise is seen as an unrealistic target because he doesn’t have a release clause, and also because Bayern absolutely want to keep Olise.”

Empire of the Kop carry Romano’s quotes and suggest Brighton ace Yankuba Minteh could join Liverpool instead.

Minteh’s chances of moving to Anfield will increase if Arne Slot stays in charge. The 21-year-old shone under Slot when they worked together at Feyenoord.

Brighton have previously been tipped to demand £100m (€116m / $134m) for Minteh, though Empire of the Kop expect him to be available for a far more achievable sum of £60m (€69.5m / $80m).

A transfer at that price would make Minteh far cheaper than Olise, who is valued at upwards of £130m (€151m / $174m).

While Minteh has great potential, Olise would be the far superior signing. Former Liverpool midfielder Didi Hamann said recently: “Mohamed Salah has struggled since the Christmas before last. He struggled to score goals from open play, and that hasn’t changed; it won’t change. He might get the odd goal, but he certainly doesn’t have the influence he used to have on Liverpool.

“Hopefully, we’ll see a little cameo over the last nine or ten games to get Liverpool into the top five. But I think his best days are behind him.

“For Liverpool, Michael Olise would be the perfect fit because he plays on the right-hand side, comes inside. He’s been brilliant since he came to Bayern Munich.

“He’s been a bit quiet in the last few weeks, but there are other players who decide games. But now with the Champions League starting again, I think we’ll probably see the best of him again.

“He’s a wonderful player. I probably couldn’t think of a more perfect replacement for Salah than him. Bayern Munich will be reluctant to let him go because I don’t think he’s got a clause in his contract.

“He seems to be pretty settled and happy here. And if he only wants to play for Barcelona or Real Madrid, then that might not even come into the equation. But yeah, I’m sure that Liverpool will try their utmost to maybe get him out of Munich.”

Intense Michael Olise speculation

We revealed on March 3 that Liverpool have made an enquiry for Olise, though it was quickly rebuffed by Bayern.

The German giants intend to give Olise a lucrative new deal to keep Liverpool at bay.

Bild journalist Christian Falk has suggested Bayern will face a ‘dangerous’ exit saga if they tried to tie down multiple key players at the same time.

Despite this, Liverpool’s chances of bringing the 24-year-old back to England appear to be slim, forcing them to consider other options such as Minteh and Yan Diomande.

