Liverpool remain firmly locked in on Milos Kerkez as their top priority for the left-back slot, although there is a gap in valuations with Bournemouth that is causing a delay, TEAMtalk understands.

The 21-year-old is undoubtedly one of the Premier League’s most exciting young full-backs and has been on Liverpool’s radar for some time. Now, a deal is very close.

TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher exclusively revealed Liverpool’s admiration for Kerkez in September 2024. The Reds subsequently made contact with the player’s agents in December last year, as we reported again on March 7.

Arne Slot has given the green light to a move for Kerkez and Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes is using his connections with former club Bournemouth to help negotiate the deal.

Slot is keen to bring in a long-term successor to Andy Robertson, who has been crucial to the Reds’ success but is past his peak at the age of 31.

TEAMtalk understands that Bournemouth are open to offloading Kerkez for the right price. Sources have confirmed that Kerkez, meanwhile, has agreed to a long-term contract until 2030. There is also the possibility of him agreeing to a one-year extension clause to 2031 – but personal terms will not be a problem.

Sources state that Bournemouth’s plan was always to sell centre-back Dean Huijsen – who has now officially joined Real Madrid – and Kerkez, ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Cherries want €50m (£42m) for Kerkez and Liverpool are set to meet with the south coast club soon to iron out the final details, with one hurdle left to clear before a deal is reached…

Liverpool have work to do in Bournemouth talks – sources

Kerkez is Liverpool’s top choice and now they are working on agreeing a deal with Bournemouth.

While there’s a general agreement on the valuation, the two sides are still ironing out how that figure is structured. Liverpool are hoping to include bonuses as part of the €50m total package, while Bournemouth are pushing for the full amount to be guaranteed upfront.

Sources close to the negotiations suggest there’s optimism that the relatively narrow gap can be bridged, with further meetings scheduled in the coming days.

All signs point to Liverpool getting their man – and a breakthrough could arrive sooner rather than later.

