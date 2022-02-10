Fulham starlet Fabio Carvalho is not the only teenager Liverpool want to sign as they are reportedly targeting an Argentine wonderkid.

Attacking midfielder Carvalho had been in line for an Anfield transfer during January. The Reds had an initial £5million offer rejected before coming back with an improved bid, which was accepted by Fulham on deadline day.

Liverpool quickly got to work on a deal but did not send the transfer sheets through in time. As such, Carvalho will spend the rest of the campaign at Craven Cottage.

However, Liverpool are still the frontrunners to land him and have restarted discussions over a summer move. The 19-year-old will be a free agent as his contract expires on June 30, though Jurgen Klopp’s side could still pay Fulham a small fee.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Carvalho has already agreed personal terms with Liverpool and Klopp is pushing his club to finalise the deal.

The England youth international is not the only impressive youngster in their sights. The Sun provide a report claiming Argentine starlet Facundo Farias is also on their radar.

He is the same age as Carvalho and can play pretty much anywhere in attack. That includes centre-forward, attacking midfield, on either wing or as a shadow striker.

Liverpool target is gaining plenty of experience

Farias is already an important part of CA Colon’s team in the Argentine top flight. He made 35 appearances last season, registering five goals and seven assists.

The report provides a recent interview from Farias’ agent, in which he claims Liverpool are set to make contact.

“I’m waiting for a video call from Liverpool,” the representative said. “I have to talk to them because they want to buy him.”

Klopp in unprecedented Liverpool position and the results could be thrilling Liverpool are still in four competitions going into the business end of the season - and have the best squad of the Jurgen Klopp era to match.

Liverpool are not the only club to hold an interest as Boca Juniors have scouted Farias in recent months.

The agent added: “No one has called me from either Boca or Colon. I know they were in Buenos Aires for [Boca striker] Ramon Abila.

“If they contact me, we will make a decision. If Boca comes to buy and it suits them for the future of Facu and Colon, we will see.”

Summer free agent XI – Kylian Mbappe and Antonio Rudiger among those still up for grabs

Rare Michael Edwards blunder

Meanwhile, Liverpool have supposedly missed out on £4.5m as part of Xherdan Shaqiri’s transfer to Chicago Fire.

Shaqiri spent three years at Anfield, winning both the Champions League and the Premier League, before leaving for Lyon in August.

Shaqiri began the new campaign well. He featured in seven of the first 10 league outings and notched in a 3-1 win over Troyes in September.

Despite his initial enthusiasm, the move to France quickly turned sour. He made 16 appearances for Lyon before falling out of favour under coach Rudi Garcia. They then allowed him to move to MLS on Wednesday.

That’s after the Reds sold Shaqiri to Lyon for just an initial £5m. That deal was heavily incentified, with bonuses taking Lyon’s total outlay to £9.5m if all objectives were met.

However, the Daily Express writes that not one of those targets was achieved. That means Liverpool missed out on £4.5m in add-ons, in a rare mistake for Michael Edwards.

To rub salt into their wounds, Lyon have made a profit themselves on Shaqiri, selling him to the Fire for £6m on Wednesday.

READ MORE: Klopp left with ‘no choice’ as damaging report lists three reasons why Mane will leave Liverpool