Failed Liverpool transfer to be terminated as Klopp offers lifeline to forgotten man

Liverpool are making plans to bring back a defender who is currently out on loan after an injury to Joel Matip, a report has explained.

Matip will miss the rest of the season after having surgery on his anterior cruciate ligament injury. It leaves Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Joe Gomez and Jarell Quansah as the only centre-backs at Jurgen Klopp’s disposal.

Given the progress Quansah has made recently, it could still be a big enough department to see them through. But flashbacks to a few years ago when most of Liverpool’s defenders were injured at once might be encouraging Klopp to cover all bases.

There have already been claims that Liverpool could bring Nat Phillips back from his loan spell with Celtic in January. Now, Football Insider is reporting that Rhys Williams is in line for a recall too.

Phillips and Williams both rose to prominence in the second half of the 2020-21 season, when Liverpool were enduring that aforementioned injury crisis in defence.

Neither of them have progressed into genuine first-team candidates at Liverpool, though. They were both sent north of the border in the summer to spend time on loan at Celtic and Aberdeen respectively.

The latest report from Football Insider focuses on Williams, who could see his spell with Aberdeen cut short at the halfway point.

Williams is yet to even make his Scottish Premiership debut for Aberdeen, only featuring once in a cup match.

Liverpool could reintegrate Rhys Williams

Despite his lack of opportunities in Scotland – and the fact that his last of his 19 appearances for Liverpool came precisely in that 2020-21 season – the report claims Klopp could turn to Williams as cover for Liverpool.

In fairness, if you’re going to be a backup player, you may as well do it for as high a ranking club as you can.

And the report does not hint at any alternative plans to loan Williams out to a different club. Instead, recalling him would be with the purpose of reintegrating him into Klopp’s squad.

As stated, he would likely be fifth choice at best in his preferred position still. However, Liverpool do not want to take any risks as they aim to remain competitive in domestic competitions and the Europa League.

Liverpool still have Williams, 22, under contract until 2026.

