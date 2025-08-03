Liverpool could capitalise on a bidding war after a failed move brought a winger into focus at multiple clubs, according to reports.

Arne Slot has taken a sledgehammer to the squad he guided to the Premier League title last term. The Reds have been unusually busy in the transfer market this summer and plenty more moves – both incomings and outgoings – are expected.

One player whose future appears to lay away from Anfield is Federico Chiesa. The Italian is seeking a return to his home country as he goes in search of regular game-time in a World Cup year.

Numerous leading Serie A sides have registered their interest and the latest from CaughtOffside put Atalanta in the mix.

Atalanta’s star winger, Ademola Lookman, has handed in a transfer request in the hopes of forcing a move to Inter Milan. Chiesa would be signed as his replacement.

But per the latest from Corriere dello Sport, Atalanta aren’t the only club who could launch a bid for Chiesa.

Antonio Conte’s side recently bid for Dan Ndoye, with Fabrizio Romano revealing the details in their offer.

He wrote on X: “Napoli have sent new formal bid for Dan Ndoye to Bologna worth €9m loan fee, €26m obligation to buy plus €5m add-ons.”

Unfortunately for Napoli, they were blown away by Nottingham Forest who completed a €39m / £34m permanent transfer on July 31.

CdS state Napoli have now turned their attention to alternatives and Chiesa is in their sights.

Liverpool could generate profit on Federico Chiesa

Liverpool paid just £12.5m (£10m plus £2.5m in add-ons) when signing Chiesa from Juventus one year ago.

The small fee was partly due to Chiesa’s chequered injury history, but primarily because he only had one year remaining on his contract.

While Chiesa rarely featured in his maiden season at Liverpool, he was regularly available for selection in the second half of the season after putting his fitness and injury woes behind him.

And given he’s under contract at Anfield for three more seasons, the Reds might actually be able to generate a profit on the rarely-picked player if Atalanta and Napoli engage in a bidding war.

