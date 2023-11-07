Fallen Liverpool star gets last chance to stay at top level, as two Serie A giants join race

Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara, although yet to play this season, has attracted new interest from Juventus and Inter Milan in Serie A, according to reports.

Thiago is into the final year of his contract at Anfield and all signs point to him leaving the club in 2024. Injuries have put a limit on his involvement recently, to the extent that he has not played at all in the 2023-24 season so far.

Furthermore, even if he was fit, there would be no guarantees of regular gametime for the 32-year-old after Liverpool invested in Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Ryan Gravenberch for their midfield over the summer.

Therefore, Thiago seems set to find a new club in the new year. And at his age, there is a sense emerging that this might be his last chance to land at a similar-level club after a high-pedigree career in which he has also represented Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

According to reports in the country he represents at international level (Spain), Thiago could be due for his first chance to play in the country he was born in (Italy).

Indeed, it is claimed that Thiago is being targeted by Juventus and Inter in Serie A. Midfield is an area of particular concern for the former, who have lost Paul Pogba and Nicolo Fagioli to bans for different reasons.

It is not entirely clear if Juventus or Inter are willing to pay for Thiago in January, or if they would rather wait until he becomes a free agent in the summer.

Either of them would be pinning their hopes on Thiago returning to peak condition and showing the skillset that made him one of Europe’s best midfielders in his prime, which sadly seems to have passed (and possibly even did before he joined Liverpool).

Since arriving in England from Bayern in 2020 as a reigning Champions League winner, Thiago has played 97 times for Liverpool.

He is now their most senior midfielder after the summer departures of Jordan Henderson and James Milner, but as stated, has been unable to make use of his authority.

A move to Inter could see Thiago reunite with his former Barcelona teammate Alexis Sanchez and ex-Bayern colleague Benjamin Pavard.

Thiago exit a key Liverpool topic again

There was already talk of a departure for Liverpool’s no.6 in the summer, but Jurgen Klopp denied anything was concrete – and besides, reports claimed none of the supposed exit routes appealed to Thiago.

Since then, there have been conflicting claims about whether or not Liverpool could consider giving him a new contract. The longer he spends away from the pitch, the less likely that seems.

But he could get a lifeline at European level. Inter are in the Champions League this season after reaching last season’s final, while Juventus would have been too if it wasn’t for a points deduction and agreement to withdraw from UEFA competitions.

