Liverpool fans are split when it comes to replacing the crocked Conor Bradley after the full-back was ruled out for the rest of the season with a knee injury, and while the chances of landing a major signing look bleak, one surprise answer could emerge from a forgotten Reds star.

Controversy erupted on Thursday night when Bradley went down clutching his knee in the latter stages of the goalless draw at Arsenal, and with the player being shoved out of play by Gabriel Martinelli, despite the player’s obvious discomfort. And while Martinelli has since offered a grovelling apology, not realising the extent of the Northern Irishman’s problem, it has now been confirmed that the Liverpool full-back faces between four to six months on the sidelines.

Right-back has been a problem position for Arne Slot all season. Following Trent Alexander-Arnold’s departure as a free agent to Real Madrid, the Reds have played a mixture of Bradley, Jeremie Frimpong and attacking midfielder, Dominik Szoboszlai, there this season.

But with Szoboszlai considered too important to move back as the Hungarian continues to enjoy an excellent season on a personal level, Slot is facing up to seeing out the season with just one senior option to play there in Frimpong.

Debating the issue on the Talking Points platform, Liverpool fans have called on Slot to give forgotten star Calvin Ramsay a rare chance to impress, while some also feel two big-name signings could be made as an alternative.

Scottish star Ramsay was a £4.2m signing from Aberdeen in summer 2022, but has never fulfilled his potential at Anfield.

Having made just three appearances for the club, he has been loaned out to the likes of Preston, Bolton and Wigan, though none of those moves saw him catch the eye.

Now fans are championing Ramsay’s cause, with one stating: “We have Calvin Ramsay a natural right-back, give him a chance. Maybe sign a young right back but when everyone is fit again, that signing may well be redundant.”

Another said in response: “Ramsay is really the only option. We can’t rely too heavily on [Joe] Gomez as he’s the only other choice at CB. We really have royally messed up with our defensive planning.”

Some supporters, though, feel the Reds should buy their way out of trouble, with two names coming to mind.

“The lad at Feyenoord, Givairo Read, looks like a real prospect. If Bradley is out with an ACL, then we simply have to do something, especially as Gomez could leave in the summer,” one stated.

A fourth fan felt a move for Marc Guehi must now be made to bring more options to the defence.

“No brainer, we have to sign Guehi in the Jan window; if we wait, we will lose out.”

Marc Guehi signing unlikely as Liverpool fans drop Szoboszlai verdict

However, despite the calls for the Reds to move for Guehi – out of contract at Crystal Palace in the summer – we can reveal a move is unlikely this month, and with the player happy to see out the season at Selhurst Park.

Despite having to wait, the Reds do have some good news on that front, with a trusted source revealing it on good authority that the centre half is ready to pick a move to Anfield over all other options.

As per The Athletic’s Sam Lee, who specialises in covering Man City, Guehi favours a move to Anfield over the Etihad.

“I was told by somebody who knows what’s going on at City, but also I think probably Palace as well, he said he thinks Guehi wants to stay until the summer and he prefers Liverpool [to City] in any case,” said Lee.

Lee went on to touch on Arsenal, with the reporter suggesting that while Liverpool might have nothing to fear from City, they still have to out-gun the Gunners.

He added: “Somebody else messaged me on X and I know he’s very good on other club stuff, he was like; ‘Yeah, he wants to stay until the summer – and he prefers Liverpool and Arsenal’.

“I was like; ‘Well I haven’t heard Arsenal’, but that kind of tallies what I’d been told the night before.”

As for signing anyone else to cover at right-back, we can also reveal the Reds are unlikely to make any other moves this month, meaning they will see out the season with the current options at their disposal.

Whether Ramsay gets his chance, though, remains to be seen…

