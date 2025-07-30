Liverpool fans have been reacting to the debut of new striker signing Hugo Ekitike after he made an underwhelming first outing in a 3-1 win over Yokohama F. Marinos, while another Reds star made a massive impact in the friendly clash.

Arne Slot’s men fought back from going a goal behind to claim a victory in front of more than 67,000 people at the Nissan Stadium in Yokohama.

Hosts Yokohama F. Marinos took a 55th-minute lead through Asahi Uenaka before Florian Wirtz scored his first Liverpool goal to equalise seven minutes later.

The Reds then pulled clear thanks to a goal from 18-year-old substitute Trey Nyoni before 16-year-old sensation Rio Ngumoha added a superb third late on.

But it was Ekitike who drew lots of attention as he struggled before being replaced by Darwin Nunez at half-time of the contest in Japan.

And commenting on Reddit, fans were most definitely underwhelmed by what they saw from their new £79m frontman.

Reddit user coopermaneagles stated: “Think we looked better with Darwin because we began to adjust to the pitch. Also Ekiteke just played his first few minutes of action in months so rust was expected”

Cold-Jelly-7360 also wrote: “He had some nice touches but didn’t seem to adapt to the team yet. Everytime the ball came to him he was a lot slower to move the ball around so it felt like the attack slowed down around him. Might be the hot and humid environment but also still needing time to sync to the team.

anoopvk268 added: He wasn’t involved much in the game. I guess it will take a while for him to get in tune with his team mates.”

DramaFreeRama also commented: “He had good energy and made good runs, but hardly picked out. Also noticed he dropped deep to help press. Needs time to gel.”

Kerrby also wrote: “Very underwhelming but he’s still getting used to the team and it’s only pre season.”

So work to do for Ekitike as he builds up ahead of the new season, but there was praise for the likes of Wirtz and fellow new signing Jeremie Frimpong – although it was another Reds star who stole the show.

⬇️ DON’T MISS ⬇️

➡️ The 10 most expensive goalkeeper transfers of all time after Man City buy back Trafford

➡️ Top 10 most expensive Liverpool sales of all time after Luis Diaz joins Bayern Munich

Rio Ngumoha dazzles in Yokohama

While Ekitike had his struggles, 16-year-old winger earned rave reviews for his performance against the J1 League outfit after wreaking havoc down the wing.

The former Chelsea academy product tormented his full-back from the moment he was introduced, and he managed to mark his appearance with a goal, dancing through and finding a neat finish.

And speaking about his performance, Liverpool fans did not hold back in a clear message to Slot ahead of the 2025/26 season.

vinegarrobots wrote: “Watching Rio skinning defenders is an absolute joy. He 100% needs to be in the first team squad this season.

lost_ted added: “looks like rio is a perfect diaz replacement.

Bobbyswhiteteeth also commented: “We’re winning the lot this season and Rio’s winning the Balon D’or.

While Ste103 added: “Fabrizio is going to be in Rio’s DMs after that match, what a performance.

Davidpool78 also wrote: “We really have got a couple of potential world class youngsters on our hands. Exciting times ahead.”

It’s only a friendly, but it looks like Ngumoha might have a role to play for Slot’s men at some point this season.

Latest Liverpool news: Rodgers eyes Anfield raid / Striker deal done

🔴 Brendan Rodgers plans Liverpool raid for midfielder as Celtic falter in playmaker race – sources

🔴 Fabrizio Romano confirms Liverpool striker signing is DONE

VOTE – How many goals will Ekitike score in his first season at Liverpool?