Liverpool will add a series of high-profile recruits to their ranks this summer, though the influx of new players will force plenty out and one faultless star has confirmed he’s “definitely” seeking an exit.

Despite cruising to the Premier League title, Liverpool’s squad for the defence of their crown will look unrecognisable. Both full-back positions are in line to feature new starters, with Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez expected to sign.

Frimpong has already passed a medical and agreed personal terms with the Reds, who’ll trigger his €35m release clause.

The Dutchman will replace Trent Alexander-Arnold, who is heading to Real Madrid, while Kerkez will supersede the declining Andy Robertson at left-back. Kerkez’s arrival will see Kostas Tsimikas put up for sale.

Elsewhere, Florian Wirtz has chosen to sign for Liverpool, who on Monday morning launched their first official bid for the German superstar. The odd man out, if and when Wirtz arrives, is anticipated to be Harvey Elliott.

Nevertheless, today’s update regards the goalkeeping position, which will also take on a new look next term.

Liverpool pre-agreed the £29m signing of Giorgi Mamardashvili last summer. The Georgian ace remained with Valencia for the 2024/25 campaign but will link up with his new Liverpool teammates this summer.

Mamardashvili has publicly insisted he’ll not be leaving Liverpool on loan. That followed The Athletic’s James Pearce’s claims that Mamardashvili will be inserted into the goalkeeping ranks as number two ahead of Caoimhin Kelleher and behind Alisson Becker.

Kelleher – who has not been shy in voicing his desire to be a regular starter in the past – will not sit idly by amid the demotion.

Speaking to Optus Sport during Liverpool’s post-match celebrations on Sunday, the 26-year-old reaffirmed an exit is now on the cards.

“I think I’ve said it before as well that like, I feel like I’m a number one and I feel like I’m good enough to play week in, week out,” said Kelleher.

“That’s what I’m looking to do. Obviously this season I was lucky enough to play a lot of games… but yeah, definitely something I’m looking at.”

Where next for faultless Kelleher?

Kelleher has been everything Liverpool could’ve hoped for and more from a back-up goalkeeper.

The Irishman has featured more than even he would’ve expected given Alisson’s frustrating trend of picking up at least one semi-serious injury each season.

He’s also come up huge for Liverpool in penalty shoot-outs in particular and memorably saved a spot-kick from Kylian Mbappe in the Champions League earlier this season.

He's also come up huge for Liverpool in penalty shoot-outs in particular and memorably saved a spot-kick from Kylian Mbappe in the Champions League earlier this season.

But as stated, Kelleher believes he’s more than just a deputy and with Alisson and now Mamardashvili in situ, he must leave to realise his dream.

Despite having just one year remaining on his contract, Liverpool are hoping to collect £30m from his sale.

The Sun recently claimed Aston Villa are weighing up a move amid growing speculation Emiliano Martinez has played his final match at Villa Park.

Errors crept into the World Cup winner’s game this season and now aged 32, the Argentine may well be at the beginning of a sharp decline.

Manchester United – who are desperately seeking an upgrade on Andre Onana and Altay Bayindir – are showing serious interest. Martinez also has admirers in Saudi Arabia.

Aside from Aston Villa, the likes of Newcastle, Chelsea, West Ham and newly-promoted Leeds United have all been linked with Kelleher.

And if his any of his 67 first-team appearances for Liverpool are anything to go by, none of those clubs can go wrong if winning the race.

