Snubbed Liverpool star’s exit ‘definitely possible’ despite his ‘love’ for Anfield as insider reveals Arne Slot plan

Liverpool winger Federico Chiesa could leave Anfield in the summer transfer window and return to Italy, sources have told TEAMtalk, as Arne Slot’s plan regarding the star comes to light.

Chiesa has been on the books of Liverpool since the summer of 2024 when he joined from Juventus. Much was expected of the 27-year-old when he arrived at Anfield, especially as the winger had done well during his time at Juventus and also won the Euro 2020 finals with Italy.

However, Chiesa has failed to make a massive impact at Liverpool, with injuries and competition for places limiting the winger to just 14 appearances last season, in which he scored two goals and gave two assists.

The 27-year-old is fully fit now and has made a decent start to the new season, scoring one goal in four Premier League matches.

That goal came against Bournemouth at Anfield in Liverpool’s opening Premier League game of the season, which the defending champions won 4-2.

However, Liverpool manager Slot subsequently decided to leave Chiesa out of his Champions League squad, preferring Rio Ngumoha in his place, with the teenager already breaking records for the Merseyside club.

Chiesa went public in August with his desire to stay at Liverpool amid speculation on his future, but TEAMtalk understands that the winger could leave Anfield in the January transfer window.

Sources have told TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Dean Jones, that a return to Serie A is a possibility for Chiesa when the window reopens in January.

TEAMtalk understands that Chiesa loves being part of Liverpool, with Slot considering him a useful player and plans to make use of him in the coming weeks, but a parting of the ways could happen in the middle of the season.

TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Jones said: “Chiesa knows he has to be very careful about how he manages this moment of his career.

“He seems to love being part of Liverpool, and they see him as a very useful player. He is patiently waiting for his opportunity to shine.

“Obviously, he cannot wait around forever, but, equally, wherever he goes next is likely to be a step down in level.

“There will be opportunities in January for him to move and a switch back to Italy will definitely be possible – but the player has to be sure that the team fits him properly in order to reach his own heights and produce his best form.”

DON’T MISS 🔴 Quadruple Liverpool signing all part of Arne Slot’s masterplan to emulate European giants – journalist

What Arne Slot has said about Liverpool winger Federico Chiesa

While Slot may not fancy Chiesa to be a regular in his starting line-up on a regular basis, the Liverpool boss has been impressed with the winger’s professionalism.

Slot said about Chiesa’s omission from Liverpool’s Champions League squad: “Of course, that is one of the most difficult things you have to do as a manager.

“For a player not to play, it is not always easy to tell them but not to be in the squad is always more difficult.

“I just explained to him why we made this choice. Of course, he wasn’t happy with that.

“I think he understood my arguments – that is not to say he agreed with them. He didn’t tell me, by the way, that he didn’t agree with them!

“But he gave me the answer you want to hear from a player, that he will be there to help the team in the cups and in the league.”

After Liverpool’s win against Bournemouth, Slot noted about Chiesa: “I see a totally different Federico now than from large parts of last season.

“It is completely normal because he missed out on the whole pre-season and then came into a Premier League rhythm in terms of the amount of games and in terms of intensity.

“If he is more available then he has more chances to impact our results or his playing time. But then it is about him staying as fit as he is at the moment.”

Latest Liverpool news: ‘Super human’ Mo Salah ‘replacement’, gem breaks record

A winger that Liverpool want to sign as a potential replacement for Mohamed Salah has been described as “super human”.

The agent of an Atletico Madrid star has revealed whether there was any chance that Liverpool could have signed him in the summer transfer window.

A Liverpool ‘pearl’ has created yet another record for the defending Premier League champions, with Real Madrid throwing admiring glances at him.

POLL: How long before Liverpool get rid of Chiesa?