Liverpool ‘ready to sell’ winger for £16m profit in COMPLETE U-turn

Liverpool have already identified a major player to cash in on in the summer of 2026, according to a report, which has revealed the transfer fee that the club’s owners, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), want for him.

The summer of 2025 was all about making big signings for Liverpool, with the likes of Alexander Isak, Hugo Ekitike and Florian Wirtz among the major players added to manager Arne Slot’s squad.

Liverpool are expected to be busy in the summer of 2026, too, although a lot of the focus will be on outgoings.

Ibrahima Konate is out of contract at Liverpool at the end of the season and has yet to sign a new deal.

Andy Robertson, too, will become a free agent in the summer of 2026, as things stand, even though Liverpool plan to hand him a short-term deal, as reported by TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher.

Doubts linger on the future of Mohamed Salah, while Curtis Jones will also be the subject of interest when the transfer window reopens.

Federico Chiesa is another Liverpool player whose future at Anfield is far from uncertain, according to The Athletic journalist James Pearce in January 2026.

Pearce named Chiesa among the Liverpool players who will have ‘question marks’ over their future once the window reopens.

CaughtOffSide has now brought an update on Chiesa’s situation, claiming that Liverpool are ‘ready to sell’ the Italy international winger in the summer of 2026.

Juventus are leading the race for the winger they sold to Liverpool for just £10million (€11.5m, $13.6m) in the summer of 2024, but there is interest from AS Roma and Napoli in the 28-year-old, too.

However, Liverpool are not looking to sell Chiesa on the cheap and want €25–30million (up to £26m, $35.5m).

This means that FSG are eyeing a profit of up £16m (€18.4m, $21.8m) for the winger.

Federico Chiesa and Liverpool U-turn

Liverpool’s reported desire to offload Chiesa at the end of the season marks a U-turn on their stance on the former Juventus winger.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano reported in January 2026 that Juventus had made contact with Liverpool and Chiesa over a deal in the winter transfer window.

Chiesa was open to the move to Juventus, although he did not push for a transfer.

In the end, Liverpool did not sell Chiesa, who also had a chat with Liverpool manager Arne Slot over his playing time this season.

Chiesa has made only one start in the Premier League for Liverpool so far this season and has made a total of 24 appearances for the Merseyside club in the 2025/26 campaign, scoring three goals and providing three assists in the process.

