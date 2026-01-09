Fabrizio Romano doubles down on Liverpool exit claim after star’s ‘zero minutes against Arsenal’

Fabrizio Romano has reiterated his claim that Juventus want to sign Federico Chiesa from Liverpool in the January transfer window, with the reliable journalist revealing the conditions that Reds manager Arne Slot and sporting director Richard Hughes have set for a potential exit.

Earlier this week, Romano reported that Juventus have been in contact with Liverpool and Chiesa over a move this month. The transfer guru claimed that Juventus have received “positive feedback” from Chiesa about a return to the Italian club.

The Athletic’s Liverpool FC journalist, James Pearce, subsequently reported on X that “Liverpool have had no contact, either formal or informal, from Juventus regarding Federico Chiesa.”

Juventus manager Luciano Spalletti also expressed his surprise at Chiesa being linked with the Serie A club.

However, Romano has doubled down on his claims that Juventus are working behind the scenes to get a deal done for the 28-year-old Italian winger.

According to the Italian journalist, Liverpool are not actively willing to sell Chiesa and will only consider an exit should they get a good offer, including a loan with the obligation to make it permanent, despite the winger not coming off the bench against Arsenal in the Premier League game at the Emirates Stadium on Thursday evening.

Romano said on his YouTube channel, as translated and transcribed by Juventus-centric news outlet TuttoJuve: “I also wanted to add something about Federico Chiesa.

“We learned this week that Juve had expressed their intention to Liverpool and their agents to begin negotiations.

“We also told you about the player’s openness and then Liverpool’s intention to enforce their terms.

“This intention remains, in the sense that Liverpool, despite Federico Chiesa’s zero minutes last night against Arsenal, continue to insist that, in terms of numbers, in such a long season, with so much competition and, above all, injuries for Liverpool, releasing Chiesa is something Liverpool currently have no intention of doing, unless a significant offer arrives, and then Liverpool insist on a permanent transfer or an obligation to buy.

“Juve continue to remain on an initial loan, evaluating the possibility of proposing something more creative, perhaps including a conditional obligation.

“Today, Liverpool want a guaranteed obligation.”

Federico Chiesa future could be decided next week

Romano has added that there will be no final decision made on the future of Chiesa this weekend, but has suggested that there could be development next week.

The journalist continued: “It’s still early, we’re still in the first week of the transfer market, so we’re following developments.

“Juve-Chiesa, but as we said at the beginning of the week, Juve are there, Juve are serious, Juve are talking to both the agents and Liverpool, and so we’re following developments.

“I don’t think there will be any decisive ones between now and the weekend.

“I think we’ll go next week anyway to understand more, but this issue related to Federico Chiesa remains Juventus’ main objective, at least for now, for this role of Yildiz’s deputy that Juve is continuing to seek to please Luciano Spalletti.”

Fellow Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, too, has reported that Juventus are not giving up on Chiesa.

Di Marzio has reported on his website that Juventus are considering making ‘a new offer’ to Liverpool, which will see Chiesa’s loan move become permanent next summer under certain conditions.

TuttoSport has reported that Liverpool are only interested in a permanent sale for Chiesa and will want at least the €10million (£8.7m, $11.6m) they paid to Juventus to sign him in 2024.

Earlier this week, Il Corriere dello Sport reported that Liverpool will not make a final decision on Chiesa until Mohamed Salah returns from the Africa Cup of Nations to clarify his future.

