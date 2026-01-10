Liverpool and Juventus have been continuing their discussions over a potential return to Italy for Federico Chiesa after an Italian paper followed up Fabrizio Romano’s latest revelations with more information – but alarm bells should be ringing for the winger given an extra detail that’s filtered through.

Chiesa is 18 months into his Liverpool career after leaving Juventus in the summer of 2024, but he has barely been given a chance to play regularly since then. It has led to rumours of a return to Serie A, and more recently, a move specifically back to his former club in Turin.

Fabrizio Romano reiterated on Friday that Juventus are ‘serious’ about signing Chiesa, hoping for an initial loan deal that could include a conditional obligation to buy.

The story has been followed up by Turin-based newspaper Tuttosport, which reinforces that Liverpool want around €15m (£13m) for Chiesa.

While Juventus still prefer to start with a loan deal, Liverpool are said to be demanding a ‘concrete intention to proceed with a permanent purchase’.

On that front, the report states that ‘the only viable option’ from Juventus’ perspective would be to convert an option to buy into an obligation to buy if he passes a certain threshold of appearances.

After all, their main doubts on Chiesa have been regarding his fitness, which their general manager Damien Comolli – a name that may be familiar to Liverpool fans after his spell as their own sporting director between 2010 and 2012 – has been gathering ‘detailed reports’ about.

If he can prove himself in that regard back in Juventus colours, they would be happy to keep him.

But should Chiesa himself entertain the prospect of a second spell at Juventus?

Why Chiesa should be hesitant over Juventus return

Romano explained how Juventus are targeting Chiesa to be the ‘deputy’ for Kenan Yildiz, who is already their most exciting attacking midfielder despite only being 20 years old.

If Chiesa wouldn’t even be a fixed starter for Juventus, he may be as well staying at Liverpool, where he’s already occupying a backup role.

Sometimes it feels unfair how little he gets to play for Liverpool, so Juventus’ backup role might be bigger than his current one, but a backup role it would remain – especially when Yildiz is seen as the future of the club as he awaits an update over a new contract.

If Chiesa is homesick at all and wants to return to Italy, then that would be fair enough. But there have been no suggestions of that note yet, with all exit talk largely focusing on his gametime.

Surely there will be some other teams in Serie A that might find Chiesa appealing – and good enough to be more of a starter.

But the Juventus interest is definitely the most concrete right now and what Liverpool are directly responding to, with further updates likely over the coming days.

