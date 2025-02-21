Liverpool are open to selling an established international player they signed only last summer, according to a report, while a trusted journalist suggests that one of the reasons why he has failed to make an impact at Anfield is because Arne Slot did not want him at the club.

While Liverpool are going strong in the Premier League and the Champions League, the Merseyside club are planning for changes to their squad in the summer transfer window. The Reds are in talks to hand Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold new contracts, while speculation is growing that Darwin Nunez’s days at Anfield are numbered.

Another player who is being linked with an exit from Liverpool in the summer transfer window is Federico Chiesa.

According to TBR, Liverpool are “open to parting company” with the Italy international winger the Premier League leaders signed only last summer.

The 27-year-old was heralded as a bargain signing, with Liverpool paying Juventus an initial transfer fee of just £10million for the winger who won Euro 2020 with Italy.

Former Liverpool striker Michael Owen was hugely impressed with the Merseyside club’s business and raved about Chiesa.

Owen said about the winger in September 2024: “I like him as a player, I think he’s got a lot of class.

“He’s obviously experienced as well and I think he’s a good player to bring in to bolster the squad. I don’t think he or anyone else is under any illusions that he’s going to play every single game.

“He’s probably not anticipated starting lots of games but his performances will dictate that.

“If he does really well then of course he’s going to hold a place down but as things start at the early stage of the season, I would suggest that he will be more of an impact player and he’s going to have to play his way into the team.

“However, as I say he’s got class, he’s got experience, he’s obviously a talented lad, and speaks the language so hopefully he settles in pretty well and then we’ll see after that. I think it’s a really good buy.

“I think if you were a lesser team you might have to pay a bit more but because he would probably want a move like this once it was announced that maybe he was leaving I think he would want a move like this, so it works for everybody.

‌”Liverpool has almost utilised the club, the badge, the history, and everything else to get somebody who might be worth a little bit more than they’ve paid. I think it’s been a good signing, but again time will tell.”

However, Chiesa has had injury problems at Liverpool and has failed to make a huge impact under head coach Slot.

The Italian winger has been able to make only 10 appearances for Liverpool this season, scoring one goal and providing two assists in the process.

Chiesa was linked with an exit from Liverpool in the January transfer window with Napoli interested, but Slot personally blocked his departure.

The Athletic’s James Pearce wrote on January 7: “Federico Chiesa has been linked with a loan move to Napoli but Liverpool have no intention of sanctioning a temporary switch for the Italy international who they only signed in the summer. Arne Slot is counting on Chiesa for the second half of the season.”

However, it now seems that Liverpool have made a complete U-turn and are ready to offload Chiesa in the summer of 2025.

Federico Chiesa not an Arne Slot signing – journalist

It has been unfortunate that Chiesa has had injury and fitness problems at Liverpool, but a well-connected journalist does not think that the winger would have had much luck in playing regularly even if he was fully fit.

The Liverpool Echo’s Paul Gorst does not think that Slot wanted to sign Chiesa from Juventus in the summer of 2024.

Gorst told The Redmen TV: “I’m of the opinion that he wasn’t necessarily a Slot signing.

“[I think it was] very much Richard Hughes driving that one because of his contacts and expertise in Italian football, coming in as a cut-price, opportunistic one.”

Latest Liverpool news: Lookman interest, Konate exit

Liverpool are interested in signing former Everton forward Ademola Lookman in the summer transfer window, according to a report.

With Luis Diaz linked with an exit from Anfield at the end of the season, Liverpool are looking at potential replacements, and Atalanta star Lookman is on their radar.

There is also speculation that Liverpool are interested in Carlos Baleba of Brighton and Hove Albion.

Along with Alexander-Arnold, Liverpool are also reportedly in danger of losing Ibrahima Konate to Real Madrid.

Madrid’s quest to sign England international right-back Alexander-Arnold on a free transfer in the summer of 2025 has been well-documented, and it has now emerged that Los Blancos are keen on a deal for French centre-back Konate as well.

