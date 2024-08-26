Federico Chiesa stance on Liverpool transfer emerges, with stunning double deal ON and likely fee revealed

Liverpool have made an approach to sign Federico Chiesa from Juventus and the winger’s stance on moving to the Premier League has emerged, while the Reds are poised to complete what would be phase one of a spectacular double coup.

Liverpool have made a fantastic start to life under Arne Slot, winning their first two matches without conceding a goal. However, there is still a feeling a genuine title challenge may be beyond the Reds unless they strengthen in the final days of the window. The August 30 deadline is fast approaching.

Liverpool are on the cusp of wrapping up one major deal by signing Giorgi Mamardashvili from Valencia.

Personal terms on a six-year deal are agreed and Liverpool and Valencia have also agreed terms on a package worth €35m (€30m fixed fee, €5m in easily achieveable add-ons). Valencia have also inserted a 10 percent sell-on clause into the agreement.

But rather than join up with his Liverpool teammates this season, Mamardashvili, 23, will be loaned back to Valencia for the 2024/25 campaign.

The 6ft 6in stopper will then move to Merseyside in 2025, at which point the club will have a major decision to make between he and Alisson Becker.

While the Mamardashvili move will ensure Liverpool have a world class goalkeeper once Alisson leaves, it doesn’t actually improve their situation this season.

But according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, the first steps towards signing Federico Chiesa in a move that would add yet another high calibre option to Arne Slot’s forward line have been taken.

If Chiesa signs, the Italian would add to an attacking corps consisting of Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo, Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez.

Juventus are open to selling Chiesa, 26, who has entered the final year of his contract. Barcelona have been heavily linked with signing the right-footed winger who can play on either flank or behind the striker.

Chiesa keen on Prem switch; Liverpool make contact

However, Romano revealed Liverpool have made contact for the move and are actively exploring the conditions of the deal.

In a positive update for the Reds, Romano also revealed Chiesa is ‘keen’ on a move to the Premier League.

“Liverpool make initial approach for Federico Chiesa as possible option for final days,” wrote Romano on X.

“Chiesa, available on the market as Juve want to find a solution and Liverpool made contact today.

“Liverpool exploring conditions of the deal as Chiesa would be keen on PL move.”

Likely Chiesa transfer fee revealed

Given Chiesa’s contract situation, only a permanent switch makes sense for Juventus. On that front, Football Italia state Juventus would be wiling to do business for a cut-price fee of around €15m/£12.7m.

They also stated key among Chiesa’s demands is Champions League football. Liverpool can offer UCL football this season, unlike Roma who are said to have failed with an approach for Chiesa earlier this summer.

Chiesa was previously heralded as a potential golden boy of Italian football during his time at Fiorentina.

The winger later earned a blockbuster €60m move to Juventus, though his time at Turin was blighted by a serious knee injury suffered in January of 2022.

Chiesa returned to full fitness and enjoyed a bounce-back season last term, scoring nine goals in 33 Serie A appearances.

However, Chiesa does not feature in new Juve boss Thiago Motta’s plans and the end result could be a late-window switch to Anfield.

