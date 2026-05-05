Liverpool winger Federico Chiesa is so keen on leaving Anfield at the end of the season that he is willing to take a pay cut, according to an Italian report, and TEAMtalk can reveal that he is not the only Reds star who could move on.

Chiesa was hailed as a bargain signing for Liverpool when the Premier League club paid Juventus just £10million for him in the summer of 2024, with a further £2.5m in add-ons.

As reported by BBC Sport at the time, Chiesa was Liverpool manager Arne Slot’s first signing at the Premier League club.

Much was expected of Chiesa at Liverpool, but the Italy international winger has had injury problems and has also faced competition for a place in the team.

The 28-year-old winger has been able to make only 48 appearances for Liverpool so far in his career, scoring five goals and providing five assists in the process.

Chiesa is under contract at Liverpool until the summer of 2028, but, according to Calciomercato, the winger wants to sever ties with last season’s Premier League winners for good.

The winger has made just one start in the Premier League all season, and he is reportedly so keen on leaving Liverpool that he is even willing to take a pay cut to move back to Italy.

The report in the Italian news outlet has noted: ‘After choosing to stay in England a year ago despite some interest from Serie A, the 1997-born player is now starting to consider a possible return to Italy, for which he would even be willing to lower his current salary of around €6-€6.5 million (up to £5.6m, $7.6m).’

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Curtis Jones could also leave Liverpool – sources

Like Chiesa, Curtis Jones could also be on his way out of Liverpool in the summer transfer window.

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Newcastle United and Aston Villa are among the clubs keen on Jones.

Inter Milan are also interested in a 2026 summer deal for the midfielder, who is open to a move to the newly-crowned Italian champions.

Jones has been at Liverpool his entire professional club football career so far, having come through the youth academy to establish himself as a star in the first team.

Transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano said about Jones on The Here We Go Podcast in late April: “I want to start with an underrated player, in my view, who could be one of the names of the summer on the market, and we will be talking about midfielders, and it’s Curtis Jones.

“Because Curtis Jones is out of contract at Liverpool in summer 2027.

“At the moment, to my understanding, there is no agreement to sign a new contract.

“At the moment, everything is on total standby between Curtis Jones, his camp and Liverpool.

“And so be careful with this situation because several clubs are tracking Curtis Jones.

“There was interest from Premier League already in the January transfer window.

“There was interest also from Inter in Serie A in January and I think Inter remain keen on the player.

“So, there could be movements around Curtis Jones, and you can imagine an important midfielder like him out of contract in 2027 could be a really interesting option.”

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