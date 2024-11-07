Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea are interested in Eintracht Frankfurt star Omar Marmoush and a new report has revealed the fee needed to sign the striker.

The 25-year-old Egyptian international has been in sensational form in the Bundesliga this season, netting a fantastic 10 goals and making six assists in nine appearances so far.

Marmoush’s goal tally is bettered only by Bayern Munich superstar Harry Kane in the scoring charts and has caught the eye of a number of top sides across Europe.

According to German outlet Fussball News, Eintracht Frankfurt would be willing to part ways with the goal machine for a fee of €60m (£50m / $64.8m).

Nottingham Forest made a bid of €25m for Marmoush over the summer and the report suggests they were close to reaching an agreement, showing how much his value his skyrocketed this season.

The report claims that Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain are all interested in signing Marmoush, so we could see a bidding war ignite for him in 2025.

Marmoush is open to pursuing a new challenge elsewhere and a Premier League switch is appealing to him, but whether any side matches his price tag is unclear at this stage.

Liverpool interest in Marmoush confirmed – sources

Liverpool’s priorities for the upcoming transfer windows are to bring in a new centre-midfielder and centre-back, but there is no doubt that they are admirers of Marmoush.

Sources revealed to TEAMtalk last month that Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea have all sent scouts to watch Marmoush in action this season as they consider a move for him in 2025.

Chelsea are keen to add some firepower up front as long as it does not hamper the development of striker Nicolas Jackson. We can confirm Marmoush is on the club’s radar and that there have been discussions to understand the possibilities of a deal.

Liverpool, on the other hand, are well-equipped in the striker department with Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota being their main options, but it’s thought that Slot wants more competition for the duo.

As for Arsenal, they are keen to bring in a prolific striker to compete with Kai Havertz. Their top targets are Newcastle’s Alexander Isak and Sporting CP’s Viktor Gyokeres, but Marmoush is also on their shortlist.

Liverpool round-up: Reds join Quenda race / Dias contract latest

Meanwhile, sources have revealed to TEAMtalk that Liverpool are keeping tabs on Sporting CP winger Geovany Quenda, but will face competition for his signature.

Ruben Amorim is keen on a reunion with Quenda at Manchester United, while Arsenal, Manchester City, RB Leipzig, Bayer Leverkusen and Juventus are also interested in him.

TEAMtalk understands that Arsenal have approached Quenda’s agents in recent days to gauge his interest in a potential move to the Emirates.

The 17-year-old is under contract until 2027 and has a €100m (£84m / $104m) release clause in his deal. Sporting are determined to keep Quenda until at least the end of the season and in January a move is unlikely, but that could change next summer if a club makes a bid close to his exit clause.

In other news, Liverpool are keen to tie Luis Diaz down to a new contract off the back of his rich run of form for the Reds under Arne Slot, while a new contract for Ibrahima Konate is close to being announced.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano, who said: “I will not be surprised to see Liverpool, after Ibrahima Konate – who will be the next one to renew his contract – negotiate a new deal also with Diaz. Liverpool want to try to make a new deal happen with Lucho, so let’s see what’s going to happen.”

