Mo Salah will soon decide his next club

It has been claimed that Turkish giants Fenerbahce ‘will sign’ Liverpool legend Mohamed Salah, with their club president revealing his contract terms.

Earlier this year, Liverpool confirmed that Salah will leave the Premier League giants on a free transfer in this summer’s transfer window.

Salah earned a new two-year deal after he was one of the best players in the Premier League in the 2024/25 campaign, but his performances declined this season.

The veteran forward reacted poorly after dropping in the pecking order under former boss Arne Slot, and it was mutually decided that a summer exit is the best course for all parties.

In recent months, Salah has been linked with clubs across the world, and we reported at the start of May that he is attracting heavy interest from the Saudi Pro League and MLS.

However, it has also been suggested that Salah could decide to continue playing in Europe to challenge himself at the highest level, and he could do that by joining Turkish giants Fenerbahce this summer.

New Fenerbahce president Aziz Yildirim, who was elected earlier this week, has spoken on signing Salah, having claimed during the election process that they “will sign him” if he is chosen to lead the club into next season.

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Fenerbahce chief reveals potential ‘total cost’ of Mohamed Salah deal

As cited by Fanatik, Yildrim said: “He would ask for a three-year contract, and the total cost would be 90 million Euros (£77m).

“If he is our urgent need, we will sign him! Our football committee will decide on these matters.”

Ertan Torunogullari, the Fenerbahce director under former president Saran, said: “He (Salah) was very keen on coming to Türkiye.

“The meetings he had with us were extremely positive. We had established common ground with him on many issues, including his salary.

“If the new administration makes such a request, I believe Salah will wear the Fenerbahce jersey. We would gladly work with the new administration on negotiations.”

Earlier this year, football finance expert Kieran Maguire stated that there are barely a handful of European teams who could afford to sign him.

Maguire said: “Only a handful of European clubs could afford his wages.

“If he was to move in Europe, then the realistic options are Paris St-Germain, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Barcelona but the proposition would have to be attractive enough for him.”

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