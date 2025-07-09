Liverpool are ready to make a huge bid for Barcelona midfielder Fermin Lopez and defender Andreas Christensen, according to a Spanish report, as TEAMtalk analyses whether such a deal would make sense for Arne Slot’s side.

Despite winning the Premier League title with ease last season, Liverpool manager Slot and sporting director Richard Hughes have been very active in the summer transfer window. The Reds are well aware of the need to strengthen their squad ahead of the 2025/26 campaign, with Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal all set to get stronger and come hard for the Premier League title.

Florian Wirtz, Milos Kerkez, Jeremie Frimpong, Armin Pecsi, Freddie Woodman and Giorgi Mamardashvili are the new players in Slot’s squad.

Liverpool are not done yet this summer, though, with signing a striker on the wishlist of Slot, who is claimed to be targeting two Barcelona stars in a €100million (£86.2m, $117.1m) deal.

According to Fichajes, Liverpool are determined to sign midfielder Lopez and central defender Christensen from LaLiga giants Barcelona in the summer transfer window.

The Premier League giants are reportedly ‘working on a compelling offer’, which will see them pay Barcelona €80m (£69m, $94m) for Lopez and €20m (£17.2m, $23.4m) for Christensen.

‘Arne Slot believes both players are a perfect fit for his new project’, claims the report, adding that the Premier League champions have not ‘hesitated to launch an ambitious move to try to win over the Blaugrana board’.

Fermin has come through the Barcelona youth academy to establish himself in the first team.

The Spain international midfielder scored eight goals and gave 10 assists in 46 matches for Hansi Flick’s side last season.

The 22-year-old is under contract at Barcelona until the summer of 2029.

Christensen joined Barcelona in 2022 on a free transfer after leaving Chelsea and is under contract at the Spanish giants until the summer of 2026.

Could Liverpool sign Fermin Lopez and Andreas Christensen?

Fichajes is not one of the most reliable sources, so any claim made by the Spanish news outlet has to be taken with a pinch of salt.

However, there is a chance that both Lopez and Christensen could end up at Liverpool this summer.

Anfield Index reported Liverpool’s interest in Lopez back in April 2025.

While Lopez is rated highly, he is only 22 and there is competition for him in the Barcelona team, which is why he was able to make only 12 starts in LaLiga and just four starts in the Champions League next season.

While Liverpool have a very strong midfield/attacking department, there are uncertainties about the futures of Luis Diaz and Harvey Elliott, so the Reds could do with bringing another body in.

Christensen could be viewed as a potential replacement for Ibrahima Konate, who is a major target of Real Madrid.

Konate has already made it clear to Liverpool that he will not sign a new deal, with the Premier League champions open to selling him this summer.

Christensen is 29 and knows the Premier League from his time at Chelsea.

Although Liverpool are in talks to sign Marc Guehi, Newcastle United are now in the race for the Crystal Palace central defender.

With Palace holding out for £40-£45million for Guehi, who is out of contract at the London club at the end of next season, Christensen would be cheaper alternative for Liverpool.

