Liverpool are interested in signing Fermin Lopez to replace Harvey Elliott, according to a report, which has revealed the Barcelona midfielder’s stance over a potential move to Anfield.

Elliott is one of the most promising young players in England and has made 140 appearances for Liverpool since his move in 2019, scoring 14 goals and providing 16 assists in the process. Former Reds captain Jordan Henderson described the attacking midfielder as “a special player” who is “outstanding” and praised his “work-rate” on the club’s official website in August 2021.

Jurgen Klopp often raved about Elliott, who can also play as a winger, but his successor at Anfield, Arne Slot, does not seem to rate him too highly.

The England Under-21 international has made only 21 appearances for Liverpool so far this season, of which just 11 have been in the Premier League.

Elliott has scored four goals and given two assists in those games and is considered dispensable by Slot, with Sky Sports reporting last week that ‘a good offer would be accepted this summer’ for the 21-year-old.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher reported this week that Newcastle United are interested in a summer deal for Elliott.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe personally wants the attacker at St James’ Park, with Liverpool ready to offload him.

Anfield Index has now revealed that Liverpool already have a replacement in mind for Elliott.

The report has claimed that Barcelona midfielder Lopez is the chosen one, with the 21-year-old having ‘emerged as a serious name on the club’s radar — not as a marquee signing, but as a versatile piece in the evolving midfield picture under Arne Slot’.

According to Anfield Index, Lopez is ‘not viewed as an alternative to Dominik Szoboszlai directly, but more as another dynamic option who could fit into the high-energy, pressing system being rebuilt under Slot’, adding that he is ‘being considered as a potential replacement’ for Elliott.

Lopez has come through the youth system at Barcelona and is now part of the first-team set-up.

Described by former Barcelona head coach Xavi as “a treasure of a player” who is “hardworking and a top professional” in May 2024, Lopez has scored 16 goals and given eight assists in 73 appearances for the Blaugrana so far in his career.

Fermin Lopez stance on Barcelona exit

According to Anfield Index, Liverpool are aware that prising Lopez away from Barcelona will not be easy.

The midfielder has a long-term contract at Barcelona and has shown no desire to leave the Spanish club.

Lopez is reported to be ‘happy and thriving’, but with Barca facing financial hardship, the European powerhouse may have to sell some of their players.

This could open the door for Liverpool, but the Premier League leaders are well aware that Lopez is not going to push for an exit from Barcelona.

Latest Liverpool news: Shock Mo Salah link, Kubo interest

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has been linked with a move to Real Madrid in the summer transfer window.

Salah is out of contract at Liverpool at the end of the season, and Madrid are keen on bringing him to the Santiago Bernabeu on a free transfer.

Madrid reportedly want the Egyptian forward as a potential replacement for Vinicius Junior, who could leave for the Saudi Pro League this summer.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Rudy Galetti, has reported that Liverpool are interested in signing Real Sociedad star Takefusa Kubo in the summer transfer window.

With Salah out of contract, the Reds are looking at potential replacements and have identified Kubo as a target.

Meanwhile, Liverpool have been told to pay £200million for Brighton and Hove Albion duo Joao Pedro and Carlos Baleba.

