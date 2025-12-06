Feyenoord insight explains Slot struggles and suggests Liverpool ‘decline’ is ‘terminal’

The view from Feyenoord and the city of Rotterdam has offered insight into why Arne Slot can’t cope at Liverpool right now, and sources tell us the next three games are critical in determining Slot’s fate.

Liverpool are in crisis right now, at least from a results perspective. The Reds are coming off second best in all aspects of gameplay and after 22 matches across all competitions this season, have a zero goal difference.

Many are pointing the finger of blame at Slot who thus far, looks incapable of getting the best out of Liverpool’s new signings.

Only Hugo Ekitike has hit the ground running, yet the Frenchman continues to be named on the bench, with Alexander Isak favoured. Ekitike can play on the left, but the one-dimensional Cody Gakpo seems undroppable right now for Slot.

It’s a truly staggering decline from the reigning Premier League champions, and according to the latest from The Athletic, it’s perhaps one we should not be surprised Slot can’t remedy.

The outlet touched down in Rotterdam – the home of Slot’s old club, Feyenoord – to speak with people on the ground about Liverpool and Slot’s situation.

But before the people of Rotterdam had their say, The Athletic highlighted a key statistic that could explain why Slot cannot reverse Liverpool’s fortunes.

They noted that at previous clubs AZ Alkmaar and Feyenoord, Slot never lost three matches in a row. In other words, he was never out of his comfort zone, or had his back against the wall, or came under pressure regarding his job.

In their words, his career in the Netherlands was ‘lived out under blue skies.’

As such, Slot is now experiencing the first real crisis of his managerial career and it’s happening at one of the biggest clubs in the world where there’s no hiding place and every decision he makes is micro-analysed.

Slot guided Liverpool to four successive defeats between September 27 – October 19. Either side of the last international break, Slot oversaw a run of three more defeats in a row.

Slot is in uncharted waters right now and his ship is sinking.

READ MORE: Guehi to Liverpool piece slots into place as Crystal Palace line up title-winning replacement – Sources

What the people of Rotterdam are saying about Slot

The Athletic caught up with numerous Rotterdam residents, many of whom support Feyenoord where Slot remains a heroic figure.

“I can’t explain the setback,” said Wim de Klerk, a lifelong Feyenoord fan while watching Liverpool’s 1-1 draw with Sunderland.

“In this city, we really hope that Liverpool gives him a little bit of time. It’s easy for me to say but it would be very difficult to find a better coach than him.”

“There’s a lot of interest in Liverpool now,” said Stephano Prague, a local barman. “People want him to be successful. When they see Liverpool lose, they feel pity for him. Everybody still loves him here.”

When asked if he believes Liverpool’s decline under Slot could be terminal, Prague replied: “We wouldn’t like that. People here still think he’s the best.”

Another Rotterdam resident added: “When people see my shirt is Liverpool, people are always saying, ‘Ah, Arne Slot!’

“They’re not saying Virgil van Dijk or Cody Gakpo or Ryan Gravenberch. It’s always Slot. He brought the title here to Rotterdam after many, many years. He’s still everybody’s jewel here.”

Finally, the first resident The Athletic spoke to, Wim de Klerk, suggested Slot and spending big money don’t always go well together.

“His last year with Feyenoord (finishing second behind PSV in 2023-24) was maybe his worst year and that was the time he could spend some money,” said De Klerk.

“Now at Liverpool it’s kind of the same. He exceeded expectations and then he was given the resources to sign the players that he wanted, it started to become a little bit tougher.

“Everyone in this would be disappointed if they sacked him… but maybe hopeful that he could come back.”

DON’T MISS: Insider shares Liverpool verdict on new Konate deal as true reason why Real Madrid aborted deal emerges

Arne Slot sack latest

Our insider, Fraser Fletcher, has been informed Liverpool are still not ready to push the panic button and make a managerial change.

However, that’s not to say things can continue the way they are…

Sources tell us Slot still has time but pressure will really begin to ratchet up if Liverpool don’t pick up wins in their next three matches.

The Reds face Leeds United at Elland Road on Saturday, fresh off their result of the season so far when defeating Chelsea 3-1.

Next up is a trip to the San Siro to face Serie A giants Inter Milan in the Champions League.

After losing to PSV Eindhoven last time out, Liverpool are now entrenched in the middle section of the 36-team group and must pick up positive results if they’re to avoid the play-off round, or worse yet, elimination.

Brighton then visit Anfield in the Premier League, and it’s after that tie we’ll have a clearer picture of whether Slot is in or out.